Micron has announced new DDR5 memory modules in 24GB and 48GB capacities

Micron is introducing new DDR5 memory modules with 24GB and 48GB capacity, opening the door to enthusiast rigs with 48GB or 96GB of dual-channel memory configurations. They also support AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 profiles for easy plug-and-play setup with AMD Ryzen 7000-series and Intel 12th and 13th Gen CPUs.

The new DDR5 memory from Micron (aka Crucial) features data transfer rates of 5200 MT/s and 5600 MT/s, though it's the DDR5-5600 models that will have the new modules. These will be available alongside the standard 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB sticks. As for why? Well, outside of offering more choices and a cheaper way to boost memory without having to go the 64GB or 128GB route, the new module capacities are great for modern CPUs with 16 or 24 cores.

As for what this will bring for gaming or other desktop-heavy tasks remains to be seen; 32 GB is the gold standard and more than enough to run modern games. Still, the AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 support point to these new DDR5 options from Micron/Crucial, targeting the enthusiast PC market. And those building new PCs using the latest AMD and Intel processors.

Though it's worth noting that both Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs top out at 128GB total, so the theoretical 192GB with four 48GB modules might cause issues. No doubt that will increase at some point in the future, if for no other reason than for someone to go all out and pack their motherboard with 4x48GB or even 4x64GB DDR5 memory. 256GB? Sure, why not.

As of writing, there's no release date or price point for Micron's new DIMMs.