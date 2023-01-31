GEEKOM Mini IT11 Sale - a Core i7 mini PC for just $510 with $90 off discount

GEEKOM is back again with another sales event whereby they are offering up its Mini IT11 small form factor computer powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM for just $509.99. Usually this system sells for $599.00, but from 01/30/2023 12:00 AM PST till 02/05/2023 11:45 PM PST, you can save $90 when buying it from Amazon. There's no need to enter any coupon code, as this is a direct price discount already applied at Amazon.

In addition to the i7 model, GEEKOM also has the Mini IT11 mini PC with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM on sale for just $429.99. Usually, this system sells for $499.99, but like the deal above, from 01/30/2023 12:00 AM PST till 02/05/2023 11:45 PM PST, you can pick up the system with the $75 discount from Amazon. Again, there's no need to enter any coupon code, as this is a direct price discount already applied at Amazon.

GEEKOM's Mini IT11 is a tiny system weighing just 565 grams and measuring just 117 x 112 x 46mm. It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Core i7-1195G7 processor (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12M Cache, and up to 4.7GHz) and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes installed with 16GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory modules in dual-channel mode, with upgradability up to 64GB if required. Also included is a 512GB 2280 M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD, which is upgradable to a 2TB drive.

As far as connectivity goes, you get the following assortment of ports which is impressive for such a tiny system.

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, is supported. You also get Bluetooth v5.2, Intel 1Gbps ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless powered by AX201, a Kensington lock, and the all-important power adapter. And inside the box, you get the following:

1 x Mini IT11 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

If you are in the market for a tiny computer that will kick goals when it comes to office and productivity tasks, you could do far worse than one of these new discounted mini PCs from GEEKOM.