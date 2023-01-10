All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Razer Project Carol is a gaming chair with inbuilt surround sound and haptics

Razer's new concept gaming chair manages to fit in surround sound speakers into a head cushion with haptic feedback that connects wirelessly to a PC.

Razer Project Carol is a gaming chair with inbuilt surround sound and haptics
Published Jan 10, 2023 10:28 PM CST   |   Updated Tue, Jan 10 2023 11:14 PM CST
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

Gaming concepts are always fun; they take something known and add all manner of RGB-lit bells and whistles, and Razer's Project Carol is no different. It's a head cushion for a gaming chair sporting a well-worn physical design, but inbuilt speakers, haptics, and wireless audio streaming add a new layer.

Razer's Project Carol immersive gaming chair head cushion
Open Gallery 4

Razer's Project Carol immersive gaming chair head cushion

Project Carol's "near-field surround sound" isn't simply two speakers but actual surround speakers that will benefit from a complete setup. So instead of running cables and finding a spot to set up rear speakers for true 5.1 or 7.1 surround, Project Carol's wireless head-cushion audio will provide that extra surround sound immersion similar to a traditional home theatre setup.

The audio is streamed wirelessly over a 2.4 GHz connection, battery life supports 8 hours of streaming, and a single USB-C link handles charging.

Razer Project Carol is a gaming chair with inbuilt surround sound and haptics 03
Open Gallery 4

And with that, if this head cushion for gaming chairs makes it to market, it will need to be paired with Razer or other speakers to work properly. Razer notes that Project Carol "works perfectly with any PC capable of 7.1 surround sound output" with no additional software required. And as it's a head cushion and not a full gaming chair, it has been designed to be compatible with all significant gaming chair models and brands.

On top of that, there's also haptic feedback. Adding head cushion haptics using Razer's HyperSense technology is fascinating. However, you'd have to think that having a head cushion that rumbles like an Xbox or DualSense controller would come down to personal preference.

Buy at Amazon

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Black Gaming Chair

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$589.00
$589.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2023 at 11:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:razer.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.