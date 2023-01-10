Jedi Survivor developed 'on Ryzen, for Ryzen' with AMD FSR & FreeSync support
Respawn used Ryzen processors to develop Jedi: Survivor and the game will leverage AMD tech like FidelityFX Super Resolution and FreeSync Premium Pro.
Jedi: Survivor will leverage AMD's gaming tech and will be bundled with the new Ryzen 7000 series processors.
At CES 2023, AMD CEO Lisa Su made an interesting statement: The new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel was "developed by Ryzen, for Ryzen," confirming that Respawn's team used Ryzen CPUs to make the adventure game. This isn't something that gamers really think about and we could see the game performing very well on Ryzen processors.
The new Jedi fantasy is an official AMD-partnered game and will actually be included with new Ryzen 7000 CPU purchases. The game's product page on AMD's website also confirms Jedi: Survivor will utilize Team Red's graphics tech, FidelityFX Super Resolution for boosted frame rates and FreeSync Premium Pro for more vivid HDR visuals with the added bonus of low-latency gaming.
Jedi: Survivor launches on March 17, 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check below for more info:
The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively-driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.
Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times - but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?
To survive, players will build upon Cal's training with an expanded list of iconic Force abilities, combat stances, and lightsaber customizations that can be combined in new and different ways to fight as a Jedi. While the Force is a powerful ally, it may not be enough. Cal will have to get creative and master new abilities, tactics and even leverage the environment around him to overcome the obstacles ahead.
KEY FEATURES:
- Continue Cal's Journey - No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in - with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he's willing to go to save those closest to him.
- Go Beyond Your Training - The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.
- Explore an Untamed Galaxy - Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards.