Jedi Survivor developed 'on Ryzen, for Ryzen' with AMD FSR & FreeSync support

Jedi: Survivor will leverage AMD's gaming tech and will be bundled with the new Ryzen 7000 series processors.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

At CES 2023, AMD CEO Lisa Su made an interesting statement: The new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel was "developed by Ryzen, for Ryzen," confirming that Respawn's team used Ryzen CPUs to make the adventure game. This isn't something that gamers really think about and we could see the game performing very well on Ryzen processors.

The new Jedi fantasy is an official AMD-partnered game and will actually be included with new Ryzen 7000 CPU purchases. The game's product page on AMD's website also confirms Jedi: Survivor will utilize Team Red's graphics tech, FidelityFX Super Resolution for boosted frame rates and FreeSync Premium Pro for more vivid HDR visuals with the added bonus of low-latency gaming.

Read Also: AMD 65W Zen 4 Review: Ryzen 7600, 7700, and 7900 CPUs Tested

Jedi: Survivor launches on March 17, 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check below for more info: