Tomb Raider franchise has sold nearly 100 million copies since its 1996 debut

Lara Croft's iconic adventures have led to nearly 100 million game sales worldwide, developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed.

Over the past 26 years, the Tomb Raider franchise has sold a combined 95 million copies across multiple titles. The figure comes from a new press release issued by Crystal Dynamics, who recently announced that its new Unreal Engine 5-powered Tomb Raider game would be published by Amazon's gaming division.

"The Tomb Raider franchise includes more than 20 video games, is loved by more than 170 million people around the world, and has sold more than 95 million copies since the first entry was released in 1996," reads the press release.

This is up a bit from the previous numbers. Earlier this year, Embracer Group purchased Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and a number of video game franchises including Tomb Raider. The company issued an info deck that confirmed the Tomb Raider series had sold 88 million copies of its AAA games, nearly half of which were from the new reboot trilogy from 2013 - 2018.

That's a surprising 7 million sales difference throughout 2022, showing that the franchise is quite valuable to any big-name publisher. Square Enix, on the other hand, felt that it had invested too much into the games and that the Tomb Raider titles "failed to meet expectations."

Crystal Dynamics is currently making a new singleplayer action-adventure game set in the Tomb Raider series and the developers want the project to be the "biggest and best" Tomb Raider yet.