Armored Core VI will be a love letter to mecha fans everywhere

FromSoftware says its main goal with Armored Core 6 is to bring back everything that made the series so special and fun for a brand new gaming environment.

Published Dec 13, 2022 3:24 PM CST
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

FromSoftware has one main goal with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and it's essentially aiming to be a love letter for die-hard mecha fans.

The collective gaming world has been waiting a long time for a new Armored Core game. It's been 10 years since the last title, and a few years since FromSoftware teased a new AC. Now the cat's out of the bag and the Souls developers are discussing their main motivations for Fires of Rubicon.

According to Hideki Miyazaki, Armored Core VI won't be a Souls-like, but it will have "intense boss battles" and it is primarily focused on singleplayer content, hearkening to the older days of the series.

"The essential direction was to go back and take a good look at the core concept of Armored Core and what made that series special," FromSoftware's Hideki Miyazaki told IGN.

"So we wanted to take the assembly aspect, assembling and customizing your own mech - your AC - and then being able to exact a high level of control over the assembled mech. So we wanted to take those two core concepts and reexamine those in our modern environment."

"No, we've not been making a conscious effort to try to direct it towards more Soulsborne type gameplay. First of all, let me just make that clear."

The devs go on to say that they aim to create a "really nice back and forth flow in battles" and a "nice mix of offensive and defensive play".

FromSoftware is focusing strongly on what made the Armored Core series great in the first place: Massive customization with the mechs, rewarding gameplay, challenging boss battles, and a distinct high-tech universe that's as stylish as it is advanced.

Read Also: FromSoftware reveals Armored Core VI with dazzlingly epic sci-fi mech trailer

NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

