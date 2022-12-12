All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PowerColor preps custom backplates for Radeon RX 7900 series Red Devil GPUs

PowerColor teases custom backplates for its upcoming Navi 31-based custom Radeon RX 7900 series Red Devil graphics cards, and man they look GOOD.

PowerColor preps custom backplates for Radeon RX 7900 series Red Devil GPUs
Published Dec 12, 2022 7:25 PM CST
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

PowerColor has teased that it's working on custom backplates for its upcoming Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT Red Devil graphics cards, and man, they look devilish... check them out:

The new PowerColor custom backplates will be made for the new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT Red Devil graphics cards -- so... no, they won't work on your existing PowerColor Radeon RX 5000 or RX 6000 series GPU -- and will be sold separately to those who didn't opt-in for the higher-end Limited Edition graphics card (which has a glorious backplate by default).

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil with custom backplate (source: PowerColor)
5

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil with custom backplate (source: PowerColor)

The new custom backplate design from PowerColor will be dropping in 2023, with more backplates to follow, according to sources of VideoCardz. The new custom backplates will not work with existing PowerColor Radeon RX series Hellhound graphics cards, nor will they fit onto AMD's just-released Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT reference graphics cards.

PowerColor chose to debut the tease of its upcoming custom backplates on Instagram of all places, simply teasing "if you think you've seen everything". It's a nice think to see, and will pull people away from buying competing Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs from other AIB partners, simply from some awesome customization of the backplate of your new RDNA 3-powered GPU.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, instagram.com

