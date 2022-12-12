All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk announces Twitter's character limit will increase into the thousands

SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter will be increasing its character limit on tweets from 280 to the thousands.

Published Dec 12, 2022 7:03 AM CST
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently announced that Twitter will be increasing its character limit from 280 to 4000.

This change has been highly anticipated by many users, who have long complained about the constraints of the 280-character limit. The expanded character limit will give users more freedom to express themselves in their tweets. It will also allow for more detailed and nuanced discussions on the platform. This is particularly useful for journalists and other content creators who often need to share longer articles or more complex ideas.

Many have praised the move, saying that it will help to improve the quality and depth of discourse on Twitter. Others, however, have voiced concerns that the expanded character limit may lead to an influx of spam and low-quality content.

Elon Musk announces Twitter's character limit will increase into the thousands 26
2

In response to these concerns, Musk reassured users that Twitter will continue to employ its algorithms to filter out spam and low-quality content. He also emphasized that the expanded character limit is not intended to encourage users to write long-winded or rambling posts, but rather to give them more flexibility and freedom to express themselves.

The expanded character limit is a welcome change for many Twitter users, who have long felt constrained by the 280-character limit. It remains to be seen how the increased limit will impact the overall user experience on the platform, with Musk confirming the coming change with a simple three-letter response to a question that asked if the rumors were true about Twitter increasing the character limit from 280 to 4,000. Musk wrote, "Yes".

Notably, Musk didn't reveal when the character limit increase would occur, or if the 4,000 character limit has been locked in, but Musk did say that an expansion of the character limit "on the todo list". In other changes coming to Twitter, Musk recently revealed that Twitter developers are working on tools that will allow Twitter users to see if their accounts have been shadowbanned and provide them with the reason/s why it has happened.

If you are interested in reading more about Twitter and Elon Musk, check out the below link, where shadowbanning is explained more in-depth.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

