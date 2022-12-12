Elon Musk announces Twitter's character limit will increase into the thousands

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently announced that Twitter will be increasing its character limit from 280 to 4000.

This change has been highly anticipated by many users, who have long complained about the constraints of the 280-character limit. The expanded character limit will give users more freedom to express themselves in their tweets. It will also allow for more detailed and nuanced discussions on the platform. This is particularly useful for journalists and other content creators who often need to share longer articles or more complex ideas.

Many have praised the move, saying that it will help to improve the quality and depth of discourse on Twitter. Others, however, have voiced concerns that the expanded character limit may lead to an influx of spam and low-quality content.

In response to these concerns, Musk reassured users that Twitter will continue to employ its algorithms to filter out spam and low-quality content. He also emphasized that the expanded character limit is not intended to encourage users to write long-winded or rambling posts, but rather to give them more flexibility and freedom to express themselves.

The expanded character limit is a welcome change for many Twitter users, who have long felt constrained by the 280-character limit. It remains to be seen how the increased limit will impact the overall user experience on the platform, with Musk confirming the coming change with a simple three-letter response to a question that asked if the rumors were true about Twitter increasing the character limit from 280 to 4,000. Musk wrote, "Yes".

Notably, Musk didn't reveal when the character limit increase would occur, or if the 4,000 character limit has been locked in, but Musk did say that an expansion of the character limit "on the todo list". In other changes coming to Twitter, Musk recently revealed that Twitter developers are working on tools that will allow Twitter users to see if their accounts have been shadowbanned and provide them with the reason/s why it has happened.

