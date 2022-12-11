Tekken 7 reaches 10 million sales, total Tekken franchise now at 54 million

Tekken 7 has reached a new sales milestone on the heels of Tekken 8's new reveal.

One of the best fighting games of all time has now sold tons of copies. Tekken 7's total sales figures have now broken 10 million, Bandai Namco has officially confirmed. "It's official - TEKKEN 7 has reached 10 million copies sold! Thank you for your support, and let's get ready for the next battle... Together," the Japanese publisher said on Twitter.

This bumps total Tekken franchise sales to 54 million, which beats the closest Japanese competitor Street Fighter (49 million) by many millions of units, Tekken might be outselling Street Fighter, but it's still the third best-selling fighting game of all time behind Super Smash Bros. (over 70 million copies sold) and Mortal Kombat, which conquers with 73 million copies sold. Capcom is currently readying Street Fighter 6, whereas Netherrealm is reportedly working on a brand new Mortal Kombat fighter for new-gen systems.

While Tekken 7 still goes strong with some of the best combat around and new updates and patches, Bandai Namco is currently working on Tekken 8 for next-gen consoles and PC. Tekken 8 is being built from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5, and may actually conclude the brutal Mishima family rivalry with an epic showdown between Jin and Kazuya, while other mainstay characters return for the Iron Fist Tournament.

One thing's for sure, though: The muscle physics are absolutely outrageous.

