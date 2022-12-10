Law makes insane gains in Tekken 8, becomes the Ronnie Coleman of Iron Fist

Tekken 8's latest trailer shows an insanely buff Marshall Law who's definitely getting at least 400g of protein a day.

Law as he appeared in Tekken 7 (left) and how he appears in Tekken 8 (right).

Based on the recent Tekken 8 footage shown at The Game Awards, it looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger has been training Tekken's entire roster. Apparently the Iron Fist Tournament is also a Mr. Olympia contest. Kazuya has made some insane gains--he's all comic-book hero muscle. But the biggest transformation is probably Marshall Law and we've never seen him so incredibly built before now.

Katsuhiro Harada recently told IGN that Tekken 8 takes place just six months after Tekken 7. So Law went from a buff Bruce Lee to striated Ronnie Coleman in just...six months? Crazy. But that's Tekken for you.

King is also shown in the trailer but he's always been sculpted since the early Tekken days.

This is part of the fun, though, and I think the game will be all the better for these designs. Fighting games should be outrageous and crazy in a variety of ways, and Capcom isn't skimping on the absurdness with Street Fighter 6 either.

Tekken games have always felt more macho when it comes to certain characters, especially the likes of Kazuya, Law, Paul Phoenix, Heihachi, and King. They have been buff from the get-go, but Tekken 8's new Unreal Engine 5-optimized textures amp things up way past 11 to deliver some of the most realistic (and ridiculous) muscle designs I've seen in a video game.

