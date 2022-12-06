Micron's new 2550 NVMe SSD: first client SSD using NAND with over 200 layers

Micron has just unveiled the first client SSD shipping with over 200 layers of NAND flash, with the introduction of the new Micron 2550 SSD that delivers an injection of performance in PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

The new Micron 2550 SSD packs 232-layer NAND flash and falls on the current-gen PCIe 4.0 standard, but the PCIe Gen4 SSD standard will be here in PCs and devices through to 2026. Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of the Client Storage Group at Micron said: "We focused on delivering a superior user experience for PC users with this SSD".

"The new 2550 SSD builds on our established and broadly adopted PCIe Gen4 architecture. It also incorporates Micron's industry-leading 232-layer NAND and focuses on thermal architecture and power design. These capabilities deliver impressive application performance and phenomenal power savings".

The company says its new Micron 2550 SSD enables faster, more responsive applications on PC platforms, including gaming, consumer, and business client devices. Micron has its in-house innovations including predictive cache optimization, which improves users' creation applications by up to 78% than competing products, delivering breakneck sequential read speeds of up to 5GB/sec and sequential write speeds of up to 4GB/sec, which is 1.4x and 1.3x faster than the previous generation SSD, respectively.

Micron's new 2550 SSD is available in 22x80mm, 22x42mm, and 22x30mm form factors in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. The company adds that these options provide system designers with the flexibility to build PCs with the right mix of performance, size, weight, and capacity.