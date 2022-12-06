All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Micron's new 2550 NVMe SSD: first client SSD using NAND with over 200 layers

Micron's new 2550 SSD delivers oustanding PCIe 4.0 SSD performance: the first client SSD to ship using NAND with over 200 layers... 232-layer NAND flash.

Micron's new 2550 NVMe SSD: first client SSD using NAND with over 200 layers
Published Dec 6, 2022 4:53 PM CST   |   Updated Tue, Dec 6 2022 6:02 PM CST
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

Micron has just unveiled the first client SSD shipping with over 200 layers of NAND flash, with the introduction of the new Micron 2550 SSD that delivers an injection of performance in PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

The new Micron 2550 SSD packs 232-layer NAND flash and falls on the current-gen PCIe 4.0 standard, but the PCIe Gen4 SSD standard will be here in PCs and devices through to 2026. Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of the Client Storage Group at Micron said: "We focused on delivering a superior user experience for PC users with this SSD".

Micron's new 2550 NVMe SSD: first client SSD using NAND with over 200 layers 05
2

"The new 2550 SSD builds on our established and broadly adopted PCIe Gen4 architecture. It also incorporates Micron's industry-leading 232-layer NAND and focuses on thermal architecture and power design. These capabilities deliver impressive application performance and phenomenal power savings".

The company says its new Micron 2550 SSD enables faster, more responsive applications on PC platforms, including gaming, consumer, and business client devices. Micron has its in-house innovations including predictive cache optimization, which improves users' creation applications by up to 78% than competing products, delivering breakneck sequential read speeds of up to 5GB/sec and sequential write speeds of up to 4GB/sec, which is 1.4x and 1.3x faster than the previous generation SSD, respectively.

Micron's new 2550 SSD is available in 22x80mm, 22x42mm, and 22x30mm form factors in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. The company adds that these options provide system designers with the flexibility to build PCs with the right mix of performance, size, weight, and capacity.

Buy at Amazon

Micron 5300 PRO 7.68TB 3D NAND 2.5 Inch SATA (MTFDDAK7T6TDS-1AW16ABYY)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2022 at 6:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.