LG's 32-inch gaming OLED monitor with 480Hz refresh rate is imminent, with pre-orders live now

LG revealed its 32-inch OLED sporting a 480Hz refresh rate back at CES 2024 in January, and the gaming monitor is now imminent, with the manufacturer having announced that it's in mass production.

This is a 'Dual Mode' OLED meaning it can be switched between Full HD/480Hz and 4K/240Hz (Image Credit: LG)

The monitor offers a 480Hz refresh rate - providing your GPU can cope with that - at 1080p (which that lower resolution will help your graphics card with, of course). However, this is a switchable monitor, allowing you to transform it to 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate for when you want detail rather than superfast frame rates.

While LCD monitors have gone as high as 540Hz, LG notes that at 480Hz an OLED panel complements that refresh rate with a faster response time and smoother overall feel to the picture as a result. That response time is rated at 0.03ms (GtG).

As Flat Panels HD reports, LG enthuses about the monitor:

"LG Display's advanced solution is Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR), its own independently developed new technology. With the arrival of DFR, users can choose which to prioritize between refresh rate and resolution by adjusting the image processing speed. It has been applied for the first time with LG Display's 31.5-inch Gaming OLED panel."

LG tells us to "expect [the] monitors very soon" so we should see them imminently, with any luck. The monitor, which is the LG 32GS95UE, is up for pre-order direct from the company at $1,400.

Some folks on the store appear to have already got the monitor, but seemingly these are early samples sent out to reviewers - which underlines that the 32-inch panel should be here very soon.