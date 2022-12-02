All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Warframe crossplay is now live on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

Digital Extreme's successful hit Warframe is the latest free-to-play live service game to get cross-play across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Published Dec 2, 2022 4:05 PM CST
After years of development, Digital Extremes has finally added cross-play to its blockbuster F2P hit Warframe.

A while back, I said that cross-play was one of the most important new features of modern gaming. That goes double for free-to-play, multiplayer-driven live service games and over the years we've seen many titles incorporate full-on cross-play. Now Warframe has joined the mix, offering full cross-platform action everywhere the game is available.

Starting today, Tenno will be able to join their friends and play together across all platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with full support for every SKU of the game regardless of how it's played--Steam, Epic Games Store, etc. Sadly cross-save/cross-progression is not currently available but the feature is coming in the future, so for now gamers will still have to remain on their main platform of choice.

Cross-play is somewhat limited though and Digital Extremes notes that this is only the first phase of the new feature:

With the launch of Cross Platform Play in Lua's Prey you will be able to play Missions across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch either by joining a fellow Tenno's Squad or using Public Matchmaking. You can also use Chat to coordinate and communicate with other players.

Players across platforms can meet in Relays and visit Dojos!

Cross-saves are currently in development and the team will share more info when it's ready. Check out the FAQ section for updates.

"Warframe will always be a game best played and enjoyed with friends and that's why launching Cross Platform Play is such an incredible moment for us," said Sheldon Carter, chief operating officer at Digital Extremes.

"Together with our partners, we have broken down the walls that have prevented our players from experiencing the thrill of Warframe as one united community. Now, you can complete bounties and adventure across our open worlds or jump into new co-op Survival missions in our Lua's Prey update with friends unrestricted by platform. Get ready for even more opportunities to make friends across the Origin System."

NEWS SOURCE:warframe.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

