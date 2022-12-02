All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Games launches app that converts real-world objects into 3D models

Epic Games has launched a new app that allows users to scan real-world objects and convert them into 3D models that can be used as assets.

Published Dec 2, 2022 7:34 AM CST
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

Epic Games has debuted a new tool for developers that will allow them to turn any real-world object into a usable asset in their creation.

Epic Games has released its RealityScam app for iOS, enabling the public to capture high-fidelity 3D models of any real-world object by simply capturing that object with several 2D images via the mobile device's camera. A user downloads the RealityScan app, signs in with their Epic Games account, take at least 20 photos of the object they want to convert into a 3D model, and follow the real-time quality map within the app to complete the scan.

How does it work? Epic Games acquired Capturing Reality, a company that focuses on photogrammetry software, and worked on RealityCapture, an app that combines 2D images into one single seamless 3D asset. That captured piece of reality or real-world object can then be used in games or virtual environments. Essentially, the app allows developers to simply capture any real-world object and insert it into their game at extremely high quality, further enabling the design possibilities within video game or virtual creation.

During the real-world object capture process, the app will display a real-time quality map that will indicate where the user needs to take more photos to patch in the gaps in the 3D model. The quality map will showcase the color green in areas that are well documented, yellow for areas that could use some more photographs, and red for areas that need the most amount of photos. As showcased in the above image, the app shows the user where they have taken images with floating polaroid's around the image subject.

Engadget notes that the software works best for objects that are in even, indirect lighting, as objects situated on reflective or wet surfaces are more difficult to capture as the software struggles to differentiate between the object and the floor. Furthermore, larger objects are reportedly easier to capture for the aforementioned reason. Once a user has completed the 20 images and has completed the 3D render, they can export it to Sketchfab.

Download RealityScan here.

In other news, Elon Musk has announced his Neuralink brain implant is ready for humans. More on that story can be found below.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

