The Callisto Protocol on PC at Ultra needs GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6900 XT

The Callisto Protocol on the Ultra preset has the developer recommending an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, and a beefy GPU, too.

Published Dec 2, 2022 8:29 PM CST
In a few hours' time the release of The Callisto Protocol takes place, with the developer taking to Twitter to announce the "Max" and "Ultra" PC requirements for the game.

The Callisto Protocol requires 8GB of RAM and 75GB of storage at a minimum, with the developer recommending gamers use an SSD -- it's 2022, you really should be -- while you'll need Windows 10 or Windows 11 at a minimum, too.

Moving onto the CPU requirements, The Callisto Protocol developer recommends an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor for the minimum PC requirements, while the recommended PC requirements bump the CPU recommendation up to an Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor. The recommended PC specs for The Callisto Protocol also get bumped from 8GB of RAM, to 16GB of RAM, too.

On the GPU side of the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game, the developer recommends PC gamers are using an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 for the minimum specs, while the recommended GPU is an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700.

Now, let's talk about the "Max" and "Ultra" preset for The Callisto Protocol... which first of all is confusing. You'd think that the "Ultra" preset would be second to the "Max" setting, given what the word maximum means. Anyway, The Callisto Protocol developer recommends that PC gamers have a high-end Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor.

With GPU requirements jumping up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT for the "Max" preset in The Callisto Protocol, while the "Ultra" preset recommendations are an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. The same 16GB of RAM is required on these two presets, while DirectX 12 is the preferred API (versus DirectX 11 for the minimum PC requirements, and DirectX 12 for the recommended PC requirements).

As for the game itself, The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2 -- so, uh, today -- on the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The Callisto Protocol PC requirements, in full:

Max

  • OS: Windows 10/11
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700x or Intel Core i7-9700k
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 75 GB available (SSD recommended)

Ultra

  • OS: Windows 10/11
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900x or Intel Core i9-9900k
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 75 GB available (SSD recommended)

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10/11
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 75 GB available (SSD recommended)

Recommended

  • OS: Windows 10/11
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 75 GB available (SSD recommended)
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

