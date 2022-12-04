GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Christmas sale - a mini PC for just $179 with $50 off code
GEEKOM has an incredible Christmas sale running right now bringing the cost of its MiniAir 11 SFF PC down to just $179 from $229 with a $50 discount code.
GEEKOM is celebrating Christmas this year early by offering up its MiniAir 11 small form factor computer for just an incredible $179. Normally, it sells for $229, but when applying the $50 off coupon code XMAIR11A, you will only pay $179. There's also a MiniAir 11 Special Edition kit available, which we will discuss below.
GEEKOM's MiniAir 11 is a tiny little system weighing just 500 grams and measuring just 117 x 112 x 34.2mm. It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Celeron N5095 (4M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz) TDP 15W processor and Intel's UHD 605 graphics. It comes installed with 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR4 SO-DIMM memory modules in dual-channel mode, with upgradability up to 32GB if required. Also included is a 256GB 2280 M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD, which is upgradable to a 1TB drive.
As far as connectivity goes, you get the following assortment of ports which is impressive for such a tiny system.
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port
- 2 x USB-C ports (data only)
- 1 x SD card reader (USB 2.0)
- 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack
- 1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port
- 1 x HDMI 1.4 port
- 1 x Mini DisplayPort
- 1 x DC jack
- 1 x Power button
Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, is supported, and you also get Bluetooth v4.2, Intel 1Gbps ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 5 wireless, a Kensington lock, and of course, the all-important power adapter.
As mentioned above, GEEKOM also has the MiniAir 11 Special Edition for sale. It's the same as the regular MiniAir 11, but it has been spiced up to provide more style. The system itself gets an aqua-colored GEEKOM logo applied to the top of the system, and it comes with special edition packaging. In this package, besides just the system, you also get GEEKOM's mascot, Geagle, in the form of a cute figurine. In addition to that, you also get a customized and matching mouse pad.
The MiniAir 11 Special Edition kit is on sale for $199, down from its usual price of $249. If you've been on the hunt for a small computer, now might be the time to bite the bullet and grab a great deal. You can buy the regular MiniAir 11 here and the MiniAir 11 Special Edition here.
Similar News
Related Tags
- FTC's Lina Kahn could greenlight Activision merger to avoid split vote fallout
- ICY DOCK teases PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD add-in card with active cooling tech: 32GB/sec
- GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!
- Intel targets 1 trillion transistors on a single package by 2030
- GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Christmas sale - a mini PC for just $179 with $50 off code
- PNY XLR8 MAKO DDR5-6200 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review
- Sabrent Rocket Nano V2 2TB Portable SSD Review - Native USB Bliss
- SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 2TB SSD Review - Professional Portable Perfection
- Micron 7450 Pro 7.68TB Enterprise SSD Review - Double Density
- Netac Shadow II DDR5-4800 16GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review
- Silicon Motion SM2267XT DRAMless Laptop SSD Preview - Speed and Efficiency
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Unboxed: FE, ASUS, MSI and ZOTAC
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OC Shootout: ASUS, COLORFUL, FE, MSI, GAINWARD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Unboxed: FE, ASUS ROG Strix, MSI SUPRIM LIQUID
- Storage Showdown - Intel Alder Lake vs. AMD Zen 4