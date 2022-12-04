GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Christmas sale - a mini PC for just $179 with $50 off code

GEEKOM is celebrating Christmas this year early by offering up its MiniAir 11 small form factor computer for just an incredible $179. Normally, it sells for $229, but when applying the $50 off coupon code XMAIR11A, you will only pay $179. There's also a MiniAir 11 Special Edition kit available, which we will discuss below.

GEEKOM's MiniAir 11 is a tiny little system weighing just 500 grams and measuring just 117 x 112 x 34.2mm. It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Celeron N5095 (4M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz) TDP 15W processor and Intel's UHD 605 graphics. It comes installed with 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR4 SO-DIMM memory modules in dual-channel mode, with upgradability up to 32GB if required. Also included is a 256GB 2280 M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD, which is upgradable to a 1TB drive.

As far as connectivity goes, you get the following assortment of ports which is impressive for such a tiny system.

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port

2 x USB-C ports (data only)

1 x SD card reader (USB 2.0)

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 1.4 port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, is supported, and you also get Bluetooth v4.2, Intel 1Gbps ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 5 wireless, a Kensington lock, and of course, the all-important power adapter.

As mentioned above, GEEKOM also has the MiniAir 11 Special Edition for sale. It's the same as the regular MiniAir 11, but it has been spiced up to provide more style. The system itself gets an aqua-colored GEEKOM logo applied to the top of the system, and it comes with special edition packaging. In this package, besides just the system, you also get GEEKOM's mascot, Geagle, in the form of a cute figurine. In addition to that, you also get a customized and matching mouse pad.

The MiniAir 11 Special Edition kit is on sale for $199, down from its usual price of $249. If you've been on the hunt for a small computer, now might be the time to bite the bullet and grab a great deal. You can buy the regular MiniAir 11 here and the MiniAir 11 Special Edition here.