GIGABYTE B760 AORUS Elite motherboard spotted, features DDR4 support

GIGABYTE's new mid-range B760 AORUS Elite motherboard has been spotted, the first custom B760-based motherboard so far... check it out:

The new GIGABYTE B760 AORUS Elite motherboard isn't a high-end board, with no support for DDR5 memory and in its place DDR4 memory... so it is the perfect motherboard for someone who is looking at a new CPU like Intel's mid-range Core i5-13600K processor, but didn't want to buy DDR5 memory, too.

AMD has been struggling to sell its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs given that consumers need to buy a higher-end X670 or B650 motherboard, which require DDR5 memory for the most part... but if you're waiting to upgrade to Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and didn't want to invest in DDR5, there are new motherboards on the way.

We can expect GIGABYTE to launch its new B760 AORUS Elite motherboard, as well as the rest of the AIB partners unleashing their custom B760-based motherboards in January. Intel will be releasing its new 13th Gen Core non-K range of processors, with the flagship Core i9-13900KS processor rocking 6.0GHz+ CPU clocks out of the box.

AMD already had pressure applied from Intel in many ways, but this is only going to push a finger into the bullet hole in their chest. AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" platform requires a new motherboard -- with an AM5 socket, and DDR5 memory -- but Intel's new B760 chipset with DDR4 memory is a great upgrade for users, especially with the powerhouse, but not expensive Core i5-13600K processor.