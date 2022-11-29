All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

GIGABYTE's 'Instant 6GHz' feature now works on Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K

GIGABYTE offers its exclusive Instant 6GHz feature on the Z690 platform for Intel's Core i9-13900K and Core i7-13700K processors, boosting performance.

GIGABYTE's 'Instant 6GHz' feature now works on Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K
Published Nov 29, 2022 10:28 PM CST
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

GIGABYTE has just announced that its "Instant 6GHz" feature is now available for their Z690 motherboards with a simple BIOS update, ready to boost performance on Intel's Core i9-13900K and Core i7-13700K processors.

The new Instant 6GHz feature on GIGABYTE's fleet of Z690 motherboards will add another 3% performance for single-core on the Core i9-13900K and Core i7-13700K processors. This new Instant 6GHz feature is great for Z690 motherboard owners who have the new Core i9-13900K or Core i7-13900K, without needing to buy a new Z790 motherboard to hit 6.0GHz.

GIGABYTE's 'Instant 6GHz' feature now works on Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K 01
2

GIGABYTE Z690 motherboard owners will simply need to upgrade to the latest BIOS on their motherboard to enjoy the Instant 6GHz feature, with the system automatically tweaking CPU voltage and Vcore Load Line Calibration of the Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i7-13700K processors, detecting the two most optimized cores to handle 6.0GHz, providing an additional 3% of single-core performance, just like the Z790 motherboards easily do.

GIGABYTE notes that their exclusive VRM design, thermal design, and fine-tuning for convenience on their motherboards provide a superior user experience that offers maximum benefits to their users. With the introduction of the Instant 6GHz feature to the Z690 platform for users with Intel's 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs stops them from needing to buy a Z790 motherboard to enjoy 6.0GHz CPU frequencies.

You'll need to update your BIOS on your GIGABYTE Z690 motherboard through the official GIGABYTE website, or you can upgrade your BIOS through Q-Flash or Q-Flash Plus.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE Z790 Aero G

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£430.45
£430.45--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/29/2022 at 2:30 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.