GIGABYTE's new Z790 mobos have 'Instant 6GHz' feature for Intel Core i9-13900K

GIGABYTE has unleashed its next-gen Z790 motherboards now Intel has released their new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" family of CPUs, led by the Core i9-13900K... which has an easy 6GHz overclocking mode on their new Z790 boards.

GIGABYTE's new Z790 motherboards will feature an "Instant 6GHz" feature for the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K processor, which boosts up to 5.8GHz by default, while another 200MHz will push it up to 6GHz easily. GIGABYTE's new Z790 motherboards will automatically tweak CPU voltage and Vcore Load Line Calibration to detect the most two optimized cores running at 6.0GHz.

I don't think most people will even bother, but there are some that will want to easily overclock their new Core i9-13900K processor to 6.0GHz, with GIGABYTE making it easier to hit those crazy frequencies. You'll only be getting around 3% more performance boost on a single core, but every MHz counts, we all know that.

The company notes that the latest GIGABYTE Z790 motherboards will "ascend to a new level with their exclusive VRM design, thermal design, and convenience" while the new Instant 6GHz technology is available through a BIOS update to your new GIGABYTE Z790 motherboard from their website.

GIGABYTE's new Z790 motherboards can have their BIOS updated through Q-Flash and Q-Flash Plus, depending on which way you want to update your BIOS.

GIGABYTE explains: "Instead of suffering from complex O.C settings, users can enjoy effortless Overclocking by simply updating the latest BIOS on GIGABYTE's Z790 motherboards and activating the Instant 6GHz option in the BIOS. This further delivers a 3% performance boost on one single core, and provides an O.C. edition-like experience on i9-13900K processor".