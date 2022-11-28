All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Nextorage shows off next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs pumping away at 10GB/sec

Nextorage shows off its next-gen PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD which features sequential reads of up to 10GB/sec, and sequential writes of up to 9.5GB/sec.

Nextorage shows off next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs pumping away at 10GB/sec
Published Nov 28, 2022 7:23 PM CST
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

We've been hearing a lot of news about PCIe 5.0 SSDs and their wicked 10GB/sec and beyond reads, but now we have Nextorage with their new PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD pumping 10GB/sec reads.

The new Nextorage PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD rocks sequential read speeds of up to 10GB/sec, and sequential writes of up to 9.5GB/sec. We should see Nextorage unleash 1TB and 2TB variants of their new PCIe 5.0-enabled SSD at first, with the 1TB model seeing barely reduced read and write speeds of 9.5GB/sec and 8.5GB/sec.

Nextorage shows off next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs pumping away at 10GB/sec 03
8

Nextorage is using 176-layer NAND flash inside of their new PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs, and when compared against the likes of current-gen PCIe 4.0-powered SSDs that reach 7.4GB/sec reads and 6.9GB/sec writes, we can expect some great performance upgrades out of the Nextorage PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs of up to 35% faster reads, and up to 48% faster writes (and that's without using the fastest SSD using the PCIe Gen5 standard just yet).

Nextorage PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with the heatsink (source: Shimizu_OC)
8

Nextorage PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with the heatsink (source: Shimizu_OC)

Twitter user Shimizu_OC visited the Nextorage HQ with a brief tease of their PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, where we see 10GB/sec reads and 10GB/sec writes... oh boy. One of the demos saw the PCIe 5.0 SSD using NAND flash that was hitting 59C with a heatsink attached, but without the heatsink the temperatures soared up to 77C and weren't stopping.

Nextorage PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD without the heatsink (source: Shimizu_OC)
8

Nextorage PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD without the heatsink (source: Shimizu_OC)

You will have to remember that this is a prototype, and not final... so we should expect some changes between now and when Nextorage's new PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs begin hitting retail.

We've already heard that PCIe 5.0 SSDs are so wicked fast that heatsinks will be mandatory on next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and here we just have more proof. Those are some toasty temps, and for users that are pumping 10GB/sec all day, all night long... you're not going to keep those speeds maintained without a heatsink, and some... an active heatsink with a fan, too.

Nextorage shows off next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs pumping away at 10GB/sec 05Nextorage shows off next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs pumping away at 10GB/sec 06

Nextorage also previously teased off a gigantic heatsink design at TGS 2022, but according to Shimizu_OC the new heatsink being used in the recent demonstrations is a completely new design, and it's much smaller than the previous chunky boi, while also offering improved thermal performance.

We should expect more news from Nextorage at CES 2023 early next year.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB Advanced Gaming M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD (SB-RKTG-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.99
$699.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2022 at 11:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.