Owner restores converted 1967 VW Microbus, replacing EV motor with gas engine

This converted 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 microbus has gone through a lot since it was first released - and now it successfully switched from EV back to gas po.

Published Nov 19, 2022 11:10 PM CST
This particular 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus has a unique story, as previous owners implemented engine swap from gas to electric. The new owner, however, decided to restore it with a gas-powered engine once again - and what a project it turned out to be.

This 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus has gone through a lot, especially recently. The EV motor to gas engine is complete (All images courtesy of <a href="https://bringatrailer.com/" target="_blank"><strong>Bring a Trailer</strong></a>)
Bring a Trailer received the bus in March 2021, acquired as a non-running electric vehicle project - and the current owner removed the electric drivetrain in favor of a 1,750cc flat-four engine with a four-speed manual transaxle. The engine has dual carburetors and a fuel system and engine bay sheet metal was added.

The dashboard instrumentation includes a speedometer with 80-mph max, fuel gauge, analog clock, and an odometer reading 63 miles - actual total mileage remains a mystery.

Previous changes include a new front windshield with replacement window seals, window latches, body hardware, and weatherstripping on the doors.

The Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle power to the rear wheels - and the previous owner replaced the clutch, shift bushings, and front shift rod last year.

The retrimmed bench seat in the rear of the bus has new upholstery, and the removable carpeted enclosure behind the front seats is where electric batteries were previously stored
The modified 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus reportedly sold for $55,000 on November 17. The new owner also gets the non-running electric drivetrain as part of the deal.

The bus in action:

NEWS SOURCE:bringatrailer.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

