Microsoft reiterates that Call of Duty will stay on PlayStation, with new releases launch as native games and will not require Game Pass or streaming.

Post-merger, Call of Duty on PlayStation won't require Xbox Game Pass
Published Nov 18, 2022 12:26 PM CST
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

Microsoft reiterates that Call of Duty will not only remain on PlayStation, but continue to ship to the platform as a native gaming experience.

Post-merger, Call of Duty on PlayStation won't require Xbox Game Pass 2
2

In a recent interview with The Verge's Decoder, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer makes new comments about Microsoft's plans for the $31 billion Call of Duty franchise as worldwide regulators investigate the proposed Microsoft-Activision merger.

Spencer reiterates major points that Microsoft intends to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft and that there's no tricks--just the same mainline, premium Call of Duty that gamers are enjoying now.

"[We intend to offer] native Call of Duty on PlayStation, not linked to them having to carry Game Pass or streaming," Spencer said.

Sony won't have to allow Game Pass on PlayStation in order to get Call of Duty, either.

"There's nothing behind my back. Native on the platform, not having to subscribe to Game Pass. Sony does not have to take Game Pass on their platform to make that happen. There's nothing hidden. We want to continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation without any kind of weird, "Aha! I figured out the gotcha."

"We are committed to continuing to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation. People are worried about that. We are committed to putting these games in Game Pass, which gives people more options in how they want to go play these games."

The financials of Activision is that Call of Duty would stay on PlayStation. We are definitely open to discussions with either Sony or regulators about making sure that that continues to happen in a way that they want to see.

Spencer goes on to say that Microsoft is willing to make a longer-term deal with Sony in regards to Call of Duty. The previous arrangement only guaranteed Sony access to Call of Duty until 2027, however given Spencer's comments, it is implied that Call of Duty would not have been taken off and that a new contract would be negotiated.

"This idea that we would write a contract that says the word "forever" in it is a little bit silly, but to make a longer-term commitment that Sony and regulators would be comfortable with, I have no issue with at all."

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

