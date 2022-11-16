Elon Musk suggests that Twitter DMs will soon be end-to-end encryption

A well-known security researcher named Jane Manchun Wong suggested on November 10 that Twitter revive end-to-end encryption for direct messages (DMs), and now it seems that is already being worked on.

Wong took to Twitter a few hours ago to showcase some evidence of Twitter engineers working on end-to-end encryption in Twitter for Android, which sparked a reply from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who simply replied with a "winky face", suggesting that the evidence is legitimate, and Wong's initial suggestion has already been taken onboard by Twitter engineers. At the moment, it's unknown when end-to-end encryption will roll out.

The addition of end-to-end encryption leads back to November 10 when Musk took to Twitter to ask the public to "please mention your complaints below", which resulted in thousands of people flooding his replies with suggestions for Twitter. One individual suggested that Twitter DMs get some new features, such as the ability to make DMs archivable, adding a search functionality within conversations, and enabling replies to specific messages. Musk replied to this suggestion by writing, "the goal of Twitter DMs is to superset Signal".

