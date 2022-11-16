All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk suggests that Twitter DMs will soon be end-to-end encryption

A security researcher has found evidence of Twitter working on implementing end-to-end encryption for DMs, with Elon Musk eluding to it becoming a reality.

Published Nov 16, 2022 2:33 AM CST
A well-known security researcher named Jane Manchun Wong suggested on November 10 that Twitter revive end-to-end encryption for direct messages (DMs), and now it seems that is already being worked on.

Wong took to Twitter a few hours ago to showcase some evidence of Twitter engineers working on end-to-end encryption in Twitter for Android, which sparked a reply from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who simply replied with a "winky face", suggesting that the evidence is legitimate, and Wong's initial suggestion has already been taken onboard by Twitter engineers. At the moment, it's unknown when end-to-end encryption will roll out.

The addition of end-to-end encryption leads back to November 10 when Musk took to Twitter to ask the public to "please mention your complaints below", which resulted in thousands of people flooding his replies with suggestions for Twitter. One individual suggested that Twitter DMs get some new features, such as the ability to make DMs archivable, adding a search functionality within conversations, and enabling replies to specific messages. Musk replied to this suggestion by writing, "the goal of Twitter DMs is to superset Signal".

In other news, the United Nations has released new models for the human population on Earth, and a new report has indicated that Earth passed 8 billion humans on November 15. Furthermore, the report reveals an updated forecast for how many humans will be on Earth by 2100, as well as statements that China's population will begin to shrink since it recently reached its peak. For more information on that story, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

