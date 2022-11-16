All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

World population reaches 8 billion, UN predicts when growth will begin to shrink

Models from the United Nations indicate that on November 15, the world's population reached 8 billion and when it will begin to slow down.

World population reaches 8 billion, UN predicts when growth will begin to shrink
Published Nov 16, 2022 12:31 AM CST
2 minutes & 7 seconds read time

A new article published in Nature has revealed that new models from the United Nations (UN) indicate that on November 15, the world population reached 8 billion people.

World population reaches 8 billion, UN predicts when growth will begin to shrink 02
2

The article published on November 15 states that it was just twelve years ago that Earth's population was sitting at 7 billion people, and less than 100 years ago, the population was at just 2 billion people. With the release of the new models, the UN also released its updated predictions for what it thinks Earth's population will be by 2100, and according to its updated chart, as seen above, the UN believes that by 2100 Earth will support 10.4 billion people but around 2075 there will begin a plateau that will eventuate into shrinking.

Notably, officials such as Patrick Gerland, who leads demographic work at the UN Population Division in New York City, have said that while it may be a grim thought or a "crude approximation" that Earth's population growth will begin to slow, it's more a "symbolic finding", while simultaneously admitting that there is no way to know for sure that November 15 was the day that Earth officially passed 8 billion people, as some locations around the world are blind spots the UN struggle to get reliable data from. Those locations are countries such as Somalia, Yemen, and Syria.

"It is a crude approximation that is more of a symbolic finding. We may have passed it, or it may be a little later, but it's around this time that humanity is reaching 8 billion," says Gerland.

However, Nature reports that these newly updated models may be the "most reliable estimate that the UN has produced so far".

The UN's updated forecast outlines that previous population estimations pegged Earth's total population by 2100, falling somewhere between 8.8 to 11 billion. One 2018 estimation from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Vienna estimated that it would be about 9.5 billion by 2100. However, taking into account updated fertility rates and survival rates among children, the IIASA will be putting out an updated estimation of 10 billion to 10.1 billion by 2100.

"If you make even relatively small adjustments in these fertility-rate trajectories it accumulates, and suddenly a big country can have 100 million people more 80 years from now," says Tomas Sobotka, a population researcher at the Vienna Institute of Demography.

Furthermore, more reliable data is coming out of China since the country ended its one-child policy in 2015. However, the UN's model suggests that China's population has already reached its peak and that it will begin to decline slowly every year until 2100, as the nation is already experiencing more deaths than births per year.

"The Chinese statistics are suggesting there are already more deaths than births in China, and in that situation, the population will start to decline," Gerland says.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Mini Pocket Logo NASA T Shirts for Youth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.95
$20.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/16/2022 at 1:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nature.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.