Sen. candidate Herschel Walker: US has gas-guzzling cars with 'good emissions'

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently again expressed disinterest in policies such as the Green New Deal, speaking fondly of gas-guzzling cars, trucks, and SUVs. Here is what he said during a campaign appearance in Peachtree City:

"If we was ready for the green agenda, I'd raise my hand right now. But we're not ready right now. So don't let them fool you like this is a new agenda. This is not a new agenda. We're not prepared. We're not ready right now.

What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars, 'cause we got the good emissions under those cars. We're doing the best thing that we can.""

Much to Herschel's dismay, the auto industry is going electric - and faces a growing number of gas and diesel vehicle sales bans through 2040.

Walker and Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock are back on the campaign trail leading up to the Georgia Senate runoff. Both are stumping again since neither one successfully captured the 50% threshold required.

Energy lobbyists are active in Washington, while automakers have no choice but to embrace an electrified future. The United States tends to rank poorly when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions created by nations. The US attributes "more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions." In 2019, the US created 5,416 million tons of CO2, ahead of No. 3 India (2,654 million tons of CO2) - with both countries drastically trailing China (10,065 million of tons of CO2).

Walker's made public statements regarding the Green New Deal and carbon emissions that were thoroughly investigated by fact-checkers.