7 x GeForce RTX 4090 cards in OctaneBench suck down nearly 3000W of power

PugetSystems runs 7 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards in OctaneBench... with some serious performance, but also serious power: close to 3000W.

Published Nov 15, 2022 6:39 PM CST
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

We all know that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card can use a hell of a lot of power, but how about 7 of them running together? That's exactly what PugetSystems has done, and boy... does it look oh-so-nice.

9

PugetSystems built a bloody high-end setup that includes an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995 WX processor with 64 cores and 128 threads of power, installed into an ASUS Pro WX WRX80E-SAGE Wi-Fi motherboard, joined with 128GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 2TB Samsung 980 PRO SSD... and get this: not one, not two, but 4 x Super Flower LEADEX 1600W power supplies that have 6400W of power at the ready.

9

Using all of those 8-pin PCIe power connectors would be the 7 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, with each of them having a 16-pin PCIe power connector -- and then 4 x 8-pin power adapters per graphics card -- meaning that PugetSystems required an insane 28 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors just to get the 7 x GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards up and running. I mean, L-O-L! The entire system will cost around $30,000 if you wanted to know... not bad.

Once the 7 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards were installed into the system, each of them was ready for 450W of power consumption (they can drive up to 550-600W of power each) means that total power consumption will drive up to 3150W (or so). Given that PugetSystems is using 4 x 1600W power supplies, up to 6400W of power is totally fine.

9

PugetSystems used multiple riser cables to get the cards to run in PCIe 3.0 x16 mode, as the system builder was having issues getting PCIe 4.0 x16 to work. Once everything was working, the 7 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards were chewing up to 2750W of power, while idle power consumption with all of the cards was sitting at around 350W.

7 x GeForce RTX 4090 cards in OctaneBench suck down nearly 3000W of power 067 x GeForce RTX 4090 cards in OctaneBench suck down nearly 3000W of power 07
7 x GeForce RTX 4090 cards in OctaneBench suck down nearly 3000W of power 087 x GeForce RTX 4090 cards in OctaneBench suck down nearly 3000W of power 09

This is what we're all here for is the performance of those 7 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards... remember, you're not going to get any benefits in games but for other applications, the performance jump is absolutely bonkers. In something like OctaneBench, we're looking at a 690% improvement over a single GeForce RTX 4090... just... wow.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

