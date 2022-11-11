The Buick Electra crossover EV prototype spotted out and about during testing

The Buick Electra electric vehicle crossover prototype has been spotted out in public, while General Motors remains silent about models and specifications.

We aren't even sure what to call the secretive prototype, so it's temporarily called the Electra SUV - and it was covered up well. It's unknown if this is closer to a Blazer EV or a Chevrolet Equinox EV - or maybe neither - as there is no official announcement.

The vehicle could be riding on 20" wheels wrapped with Michelin e-Primacy tires - and features a tri-bar third brake light.

Most likely, the vehicle will run using the GM Ultium EV platform, centered around a flexible battery architecture. GM promotes Ultium as a robust technology with cells that can support vehicles of all shapes and sizes - with the cells stored vertically for SUVs, trucks, and crossovers, or horizontally-stacked cells for cars high performance-vehicles.

Buick invites auto fans to "dream with us" as the automaker prepares for an electric future:

Buick expects to have a fully-electric future by 2030, which fits with GM's effort towards a zero-emission, all-electric product lineup in the future. To help Buick move forward, GM filed trademarks earlier this year for Electra E1 through E9, as the company apparently plans a full range of Buick EV models at some point later down the road. Expect a handful of different Buick EVs to be unveiled with the Electra moniker for all the auto brand's electric efforts.

A Buick EV crossover was spotted during road testing in China last month, and this prototype seems to be the same - with wheel design and other features appearing identical.