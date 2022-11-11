All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

The Buick Electra crossover EV prototype spotted out and about during testing

GM's luxury Buick line apparently has a new electric vehicle prototype model that has been spotted out in the wild - and EV is a major effort.

The Buick Electra crossover EV prototype spotted out and about during testing
Published Nov 11, 2022 5:44 AM CST
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

The Buick Electra electric vehicle crossover prototype has been spotted out in public, while General Motors remains silent about models and specifications.

The Buick Electra crossover EV prototype spotted out and about during testing 01
3

We aren't even sure what to call the secretive prototype, so it's temporarily called the Electra SUV - and it was covered up well. It's unknown if this is closer to a Blazer EV or a Chevrolet Equinox EV - or maybe neither - as there is no official announcement.

The vehicle could be riding on 20" wheels wrapped with Michelin e-Primacy tires - and features a tri-bar third brake light.

Most likely, the vehicle will run using the GM Ultium EV platform, centered around a flexible battery architecture. GM promotes Ultium as a robust technology with cells that can support vehicles of all shapes and sizes - with the cells stored vertically for SUVs, trucks, and crossovers, or horizontally-stacked cells for cars high performance-vehicles.

The Buick Electra crossover EV prototype spotted out and about during testing 02
3

Buick invites auto fans to "dream with us" as the automaker prepares for an electric future:

Buick expects to have a fully-electric future by 2030, which fits with GM's effort towards a zero-emission, all-electric product lineup in the future. To help Buick move forward, GM filed trademarks earlier this year for Electra E1 through E9, as the company apparently plans a full range of Buick EV models at some point later down the road. Expect a handful of different Buick EVs to be unveiled with the Electra moniker for all the auto brand's electric efforts.

A Buick EV crossover was spotted during road testing in China last month, and this prototype seems to be the same - with wheel design and other features appearing identical.

Buy at Amazon

Just One More Car I Promise T-Shirt - Gear Head Tee

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2022 at 5:44 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gmauthority.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.