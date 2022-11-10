All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop teased: 18-inch display, Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU

Razer's next-gen Blade 18 gaming laptop teased: should feature 18-inch display, an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, and a GeForce RTX 40 Mobile GPU.

Published Nov 10, 2022 5:45 PM CST
Razer currently has its Blade 14, Blade 15, and Blade 17 gaming laptops with 14-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch displays, respectively... but it looks like there's something bigger coming on the horizon.

In a new leak on Geekbench, the purported Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop has been tested and it is shaping up to be quite the powerhouse. We should expect a larger 18-inch display (making it the largest display on any Razer laptop yet) as well as it being the first laptop from Razer that will feature an Intel HX-series CPU: a desktop-class CPU that's designed for the laptop BGA package.

Intel's purported Core i9-13900HK CPU inside of the Razer Blade 18 (source: Geekbench)
Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900HX "Raptor Lake" CPU will feature 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power, matching the desktop Core i9-13900K processor, with the Core i9-13900HX laptop CPU to boost up to 5.4GHz inside of Razer's upcoming Blade 18 gaming laptop.

Intel's purported Core i9-13900HX CPU benched with Geekbench (source: Geekbench)
In the leaked Geekbench results, the Razer Blade 18 and its Intel Core i9-13900HX processor were pushing a score of 2063 points in the single-core benchmark, and 20164 points in the multi-core benchmark. With these results, the beefy new Intel Core i9-13900HX processor is around 14% faster than the Core i9-12950HX in the single-core Geekbench benchmark, and up to 45% faster in the multi-core Geekbench run.

That's a damn good improvement, with the additional cluster of Raptor Lake E-cores (Efficient cores) flexing their multi-threaded muscle there. These are just Geekbench results at the end of the day, but I'm sure Intel will detail all of its new laptop-focused HX-series CPUs during CES 2023 which isn't too far away now: January 2023. Razer should unveil its new Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop, and I'm sure some more refreshed gaming laptops powered by not just Intel's new Raptor Lake-powered CPUs, but NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs, too.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

