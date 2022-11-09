All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
2022 Hyundai Elantra N puts 2022 Subaru WRX through its paces in sedan showdown

Subaru has enjoyed a great run with its WRX, but the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is a sporty and fun sedan that should help motivate Subaru to change.

Published Nov 9, 2022 1:49 AM CST
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

The Subaru WRX has maintained a long success as a quality all-wheel drive high-performance sedan but faces some real competition. Can the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N outpace the 2022 Subaru WRX? Here are the general specs of both cars, compared head-to-head, courtesy of Car and Driver:

Judging from early comparisons, actual road tests, and head-to-head racing competition, it looks like the Elantra N is highly successful. Subaru will finally be forced to innovate to get back ahead, which wasn't necessary as of late. Hyundai's car is better on paper - and on the road - according to reviewers.

Here is what Car and Driver thought after comparing the two:

On math alone, the win goes to the Elantra N, and our less scientific fun meters agree. The WRX is grown-up. It's all-wheel drive, sure-footed, and unlikely to make anyone mad. The Elantra N, on the other hand, has an N mode that makes the exhaust pop like a dog full of cheese. It's uncivilized, not always comfortable, and full of personality, much like the WRX used to be.

If you're interested, Edmunds hosted a drag race between the WRX and Elantra N:

There were no numbers from the first race, but a couple of things were apparent: the WRX had a better start off the line and reached the quarter-mile mark first - but the Elantra N was able to beat it to the line.

The second race was a U-drag competition - a standing quarter-mile that leads to hard braking, handling the turn, then a rolling start back to the finish line. During the competition, the Elantra N won with a time of 37.6 seconds, just ahead of the WRX's 38-second time.

NEWS SOURCES:caranddriver.com, carscoops.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

