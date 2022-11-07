All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock unveils new Sonic the Hedgehog-themed Z790 PG Sonic motherboard

Sonic the Hedgehog fans will want to scoop up the interesting new ASRock Z790 PG Sonic motherboard, an officially licensed Sonic motherboard.

Published Nov 7, 2022 7:12 AM CST
Sonic the Hedgehog fans are going to be kinda blown away, just like I am, with the announcement of the new ASRock Z790 PG Sonic motherboard. Yeah, there's an official Sonic the Hedgehog motherboard on its way.

The new ASRock Z790 PG Sonic motherboard features Sonic the Hedgehog himself all across the motherboard, with a spinning ring emblazoned on the rear IO cover... which I must admit, looks awesome. The entire motherboard as Sonic the Hedgehog splashed across it, with the new ASRock Z790 PG Sonic motherboard celebrating the release of SEGA's new Sonic Frontiers game, co-launching with the new Sonic-themed motherboard.

ASRock's new Z790 PG Sonic motherboard, front and backASRock's new Z790 PG Sonic motherboard, front and back
As for the motherboard itself, the new ASRock Z790 PG Sonic motherboard is ready for any Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU -- right up to the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K processor -- with PCIe 5.0 connectivity that's ready for a next-gen GPU or add-in cards of the future. Better yet, ASRock provides a Sonic-fast-worthy Blazing M.2 PCI-Express 5.0 M.2 slot that's ready for next-gen SSDs.

The company is including some high-end features like Killer E3100G 2.5GbE enthusiast-grade networking connectivity, as well as 20Gbps of bandwidth across USB Type-C connectivity. Not only that, but the new ASRock Z790 PG Sonic motherboard features ASRock's in-house patent-pending Lightning Gaming Ports that are optimized for high-speed keyboards and mice, lowering input jitter and click latency. There's also Nahimic Audio by SteelSeries, which provides some high-end audio for gamers with headphones and speakers.

Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock motherboard & gaming monitor business unit said: "Designed to bring back epic memories of catching rings in Green Hill Zone, the motherboard echoes Sonic's lightning speed with its fast blue and silver shards and Sonic silhouette, besides the motherboard outlook is designed around the Sonic the Hedgehog theme, the ASRock Z790 PG SONIC also features a SONIC-inspired UEFI BIOS interface".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

