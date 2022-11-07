All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

League of Legends helping Mercedes with its virtual show car, Project SMNR

It looks like Mercedes-Benz is still finding inspiration from its active esports participation with the Project SMNR virtual showcar.

League of Legends helping Mercedes with its virtual show car, Project SMNR
Published Nov 7, 2022 5:47 PM CST
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has a partnership with Riot Games and the studio's popular League of Legends title - and it has led to the Project SMNR (Summoner) virtual show car effort. Project SMNR has a fully 3D virtual user interface, so viewers interact with a real-time hologram environment.

Using "metamaterials" provides a fully virtual environment that is not limited by physics or production constraints. Instead of vehicle wheels, only energy fields are demonstrated - or something like the axles are removed so the void sculptural axle tunnel is revealed. Here is what Mercedes-Benz noted about the project:

"The resulting use of completely new materials, known as 'metamaterials', pushes the limits of what is possible. For example, the two-seater vehicle has a dynamic silhouette with a centrally located driver's cockpit and increased ground clearance. The wheels in the conventional sense have been replaced by energy fields and are fluidly integrated into the overall design of the vehicle. The flexible energy fields make it possible to completely dissolve the axles and bring their absence into focus. In addition, the spokes run inwards and accentuate the sculptural axle tunnel."

League of Legends helping Mercedes with its virtual show car, Project SMNR 01
3

Bioluminescent energy particles and flowing structures replace what typically would consist of physical supporting structures - and might influence future auto design efforts. The "zoning molecules" - a semi-transparent layer of molecules able to adapt to an environment - gives both the interior and exterior appearance customized viewing angles.

Mercedes-Benz shared more details during the recent League World Championship Final in San Francisco. The Riot Games Fan Village in SF featured a Mercedes-EQ House, where a multi-screen demonstration gave fans the chance to experience immersion from multiple perspectives.

League of Legends helping Mercedes with its virtual show car, Project SMNR 04
3

Mercedes-Benz partnered up with the ESL to enter esports in 2017, and the automaker's interest only blossomed. In late 2020, Mercedes became an automotive partner for all League of Legends esports events - and that investment carries on today. The promotional agreement between Mercedes and Riot Games runs until 2025.

Buy at Amazon

MLTA Car Mount Phone Holder Automatic Locking Universal Air Vent GPS Cell Phone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2022 at 5:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:mercedes-benz.com, group-media.mercedes-benz.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.