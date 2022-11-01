All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Modern Warfare 2 makes $800 million, best Call of Duty opening ever

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 breaks records as the best-earning game in the history of the franchise in three-day opening weekend revenue periods.

Published Nov 1, 2022 5:33 PM CDT
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 could end up being the best-earning Call of Duty of all time, and has already broken new records for the franchise.

Today Activision-Blizzard confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 has generated an incredible $800 million in revenues, which will supercharge the company's full-year earnings. Modern Warfare 2 has set a new record for the best opening weekend in digital sales out of any other Call of Duty game.

Activision touts that Modern Warfare 2 beats the combined openings of Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Comparing this to Modern Warfare 2 will have to do a lot of heavy lifting to push Activision segment earnings even higher in order to beat last year's record of $3.478 billion revenues. The first two quarters have been lackluster for Activision, with Q1 making $453 million (down nearly 50% year-over-year) and Q2 earning $490 million (down nearly 38%).

Activision expects to earn a record-breaking $8.9 billion in revenues this year, likely driven by Modern Warfare 2 and incoming Warzone 2.0 in-game purchases.

Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has become the #1 top-selling opening weekend ever in the franchise, delivering more than $800 million worldwide in sell-through following the first three days from its release on October 28, 2022. The blockbuster opening tops any of the biggest worldwide box office openings of 2022, surpassing 'Top Gun: Maverick,' and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' worldwide box office openings combined.

Modern Warfare II also set a new franchise opening weekend record as the #1 top-selling Call of Duty digital opening through its first three days.

NEWS SOURCES:investor.activision.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

