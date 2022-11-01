Modern Warfare 2 makes $800 million, best Call of Duty opening ever

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 could end up being the best-earning Call of Duty of all time, and has already broken new records for the franchise.

Today Activision-Blizzard confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 has generated an incredible $800 million in revenues, which will supercharge the company's full-year earnings. Modern Warfare 2 has set a new record for the best opening weekend in digital sales out of any other Call of Duty game.

Activision touts that Modern Warfare 2 beats the combined openings of Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Comparing this to Modern Warfare 2 will have to do a lot of heavy lifting to push Activision segment earnings even higher in order to beat last year's record of $3.478 billion revenues. The first two quarters have been lackluster for Activision, with Q1 making $453 million (down nearly 50% year-over-year) and Q2 earning $490 million (down nearly 38%).

Activision expects to earn a record-breaking $8.9 billion in revenues this year, likely driven by Modern Warfare 2 and incoming Warzone 2.0 in-game purchases.