Five-day trip through China sets Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China travel record

Lamborghini owners recently completed the Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China event, covering more than 680 miles during the five-day journey. The trip from Yangshuo to the border town of Chongzuo was themed as a "Journey of Reawakening," and was the longest event the Italian automaker has hosted.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A total of 42 vehicles took part in the trip, with Aventador, Huracan, and Urus models all on full display. This was the eighth consecutive of the event - and the Italian automaker looks forward to the future growth of the exclusive event.

The super sports cars and super SUVs traveled along China's Route 66, able to observe grassplants, deserts and small villages along the way. The Urus was able to utilize its "Sand" mode and showed what it could really do - and the Terra mode relied on its active torque vectoring so drivers were able to overcome slippery mud with little problem.

Participants were able to enjoy luxurious stops at hotels like the Desert Star Hotel, providing a brief break from their driving adventure. Lamborghini boasted the drivers "immersed themselves" as part of the "most authentic Lamborghini driving pleasure."

As noted by said Konstantin Sychev, Managing Director of Automobili Lamborghini Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao, in a press statement: "For the eighth consecutive year of Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China, we set a new mileage record with a 1,100-kilometer journey. As the brand's iconic annual event, it brings Chinese customers extraordinary driving passion and lifestyle experience as we drive through China's spectacular landscapes."

3

The Lamborghini Huracan STO joined the five-day trek, the most track-focused model from the Huracan model lineup.

This is a logical event for Lamborghini, as the company sold 604 vehicles there in 2020 - making it the No. 3 market after Germany (607 units sold) and the United States (2,224 units sold).