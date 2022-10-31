All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk changes Twitter: soon it'll cost $20 per month for Twitter Blue

Five-day trip through China sets Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China travel record

Lamborghini owners hit the street in China as part of a five-day Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China event - a 1,100 kilometer journey.

Five-day trip through China sets Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China travel record
Published Oct 31, 2022 8:15 PM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Lamborghini owners recently completed the Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China event, covering more than 680 miles during the five-day journey. The trip from Yangshuo to the border town of Chongzuo was themed as a "Journey of Reawakening," and was the longest event the Italian automaker has hosted.

Five-day trip through China sets Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China travel record 02
3

A total of 42 vehicles took part in the trip, with Aventador, Huracan, and Urus models all on full display. This was the eighth consecutive of the event - and the Italian automaker looks forward to the future growth of the exclusive event.

The super sports cars and super SUVs traveled along China's Route 66, able to observe grassplants, deserts and small villages along the way. The Urus was able to utilize its "Sand" mode and showed what it could really do - and the Terra mode relied on its active torque vectoring so drivers were able to overcome slippery mud with little problem.

Participants were able to enjoy luxurious stops at hotels like the Desert Star Hotel, providing a brief break from their driving adventure. Lamborghini boasted the drivers "immersed themselves" as part of the "most authentic Lamborghini driving pleasure."

As noted by said Konstantin Sychev, Managing Director of Automobili Lamborghini Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao, in a press statement: "For the eighth consecutive year of Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China, we set a new mileage record with a 1,100-kilometer journey. As the brand's iconic annual event, it brings Chinese customers extraordinary driving passion and lifestyle experience as we drive through China's spectacular landscapes."

Five-day trip through China sets Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China travel record 03
3

The Lamborghini Huracan STO joined the five-day trek, the most track-focused model from the Huracan model lineup.

This is a logical event for Lamborghini, as the company sold 604 vehicles there in 2020 - making it the No. 3 market after Germany (607 units sold) and the United States (2,224 units sold).

Buy at Amazon

LAMBORGHINI 2020 Squadra Corse Men's Team T-Shirt Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$71.75
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/31/2022 at 8:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:media.lamborghini.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.