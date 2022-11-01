Twitch streamer says he made $360 million promoting Stake over 16 months

One of the biggest gambling Twitch streamers has revealed how much he supposedly made from gambling sponsorship deals.

Twitch announced on September 20 that it would be updating its Terms of Service (TOS) to reflect its new stance on gambling that went into effect on October 18. The announcement from the world's largest streaming service came after it was revealed that Twitch partner "ItsSliker" scammed his viewers and fellow content creators out of more than $300,000. While the total amount scammed isn't the biggest in Twitch-associated scamming history, the amount of people affected by the ItsSliker has made it the largest, prompting action from Twitch.

Amazon's subsidiary, Twitch decided to respond by outright banning gambling on October 18, which to many gambling streamers was a knee-jerk reaction. One of the most prominent Twitch gambling streamers against Twitch's decision to ban gambling was and still is, Trainwreck, who recently revealed on October 19, after he was out of contract with his sponsor, that he was paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling streaming on Twitch. Furthermore, Trainwreck revealed that more than $70 million of that $360 million was given to his community.

"I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I've been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling," he said. "It's released, it's done, there you go you dumb f**ks. I could buy Hasan, Poki and Ludwig all together and sell them and buy them again, f**king pussies." "You wanna know what's crazy? Of that $360 million, I've given away off-stream and on-stream like close to $70 million. Like $75 million. Think about that."

To really break down how much money $360 million is over 16 months, regardless of that supposed total included the money Trainwreck gambled with. $360 million over 16 months equals $22.5 million a month, or $5.6 million a week, $800,000 a day, or just over $30,000 an hour.

Trainwreck revealed these payments from his gambling sponsor, Stake, which has yet to verify his claims. Following the gambling ban on Twitch, Trainwreck or Tyler Faraz Niknam announced that he would be launching or partnering with a new streaming platform that will primarily be contracting small to mid-size creators as he believes they are the "backbone" of the entire industry and they "deserve a least a little security".

Nikham acknowledged that the chances of him succeeding in this new project are "high", but mentioned that high-stakes environment where the chances of failing are the majority is the exact environment he thrives in. So, when is this new platform going to release? Trainwreck said during one of his most recent streams that he would be releasing this new platform in the middle of November or latest early December.