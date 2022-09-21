Biggest scam in Twitch history forces platform-wide ban on gambling

The world's largest live-streaming platform is experiencing a heavy amount of controversy following the unraveling of the biggest scammer on Twitch.

Former Team Liquid member and streamer Slicker has been exposed for scamming his followers and fellow content creators out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. As outlined by the YouTube investigator Coffeezilla, Slicker admits to scamming numerous individuals by borrowing money from them and never returning it despite promising to do so.

Slicker borrowed the money from people to fuel his gambling addiction, which, following Slicker's admission, sparked a large debate on social media surrounding the victims and the larger impact of gambling being present on Twitch. Streamers such as Ludwig and xQc have offered to help pay back the money owed to Slicker's victims, which now totals more than $300,000, according to Coffeezilla.

While Slicker's total money scammed certainly doesn't break any records, it's been described as the biggest scam on Twitch by how many people Slicker scammed money from. In response to this controversy, Twitch has taken to its social media channels to announce that it will prohibit the presence of gambling streams on its platform, with the company writing in a short letter that states, "we'll be making a policy update on October 18 to prohibit streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that aren't licensed either in the United States or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection."

The platform added that it will be sharing updates in the future on its revision of its Gambling policy. The new rules go into effect on October 18.