All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Biggest scam in Twitch history forces platform-wide ban on gambling

After a large outcry on Twitter and Reddit, Amazon's Twitch has responded to viral controversy by banning gambling across its platform.

Biggest scam in Twitch history forces platform-wide ban on gambling
Published Sep 21, 2022 5:07 AM CDT
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

The world's largest live-streaming platform is experiencing a heavy amount of controversy following the unraveling of the biggest scammer on Twitch.

Former Team Liquid member and streamer Slicker has been exposed for scamming his followers and fellow content creators out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. As outlined by the YouTube investigator Coffeezilla, Slicker admits to scamming numerous individuals by borrowing money from them and never returning it despite promising to do so.

Slicker borrowed the money from people to fuel his gambling addiction, which, following Slicker's admission, sparked a large debate on social media surrounding the victims and the larger impact of gambling being present on Twitch. Streamers such as Ludwig and xQc have offered to help pay back the money owed to Slicker's victims, which now totals more than $300,000, according to Coffeezilla.

While Slicker's total money scammed certainly doesn't break any records, it's been described as the biggest scam on Twitch by how many people Slicker scammed money from. In response to this controversy, Twitch has taken to its social media channels to announce that it will prohibit the presence of gambling streams on its platform, with the company writing in a short letter that states, "we'll be making a policy update on October 18 to prohibit streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that aren't licensed either in the United States or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection."

The platform added that it will be sharing updates in the future on its revision of its Gambling policy. The new rules go into effect on October 18.

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton Caps

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2022 at 5:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.