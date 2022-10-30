All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Results are in from 2023 Lordstown Motors Endurance all-electric pickup test

Even though Lordstown Motors is not a well known brand, the company's Endurance electric truck offers some unique features - but questions remain.

Results are in from 2023 Lordstown Motors Endurance all-electric pickup test
Published Oct 30, 2022 2:20 PM CDT
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

Electric vehicle automaker Lordstown Motors recently provided a couple of its Endurance all-electric truck to be tested in the midwest.

Results are in from 2023 Lordstown Motors Endurance all-electric pickup test 05
6

After driving two different Endurance pickups for 90 minutes, here is what Car and Driverthought of the experience:

"It clearly needs some final tweaks, but based on our limited driving, we'd say the Lordstown Endurance is approaching readiness for fleet-truck use. That presumes the assembly quality is high and the trucks hold up in the hands of early customers. Most important, it also assumes Lordstown can convince conservative, risk-averse fleet buyers they should not only buy EV pickup trucks but do so from a startup company."

A quick look at the inside of the 2023 Lordstown Motors Endurance electric pickup truck (Image Courtesy of: JOHN VOELCKER / CAR AND DRIVER)
6

A quick look at the inside of the 2023 Lordstown Motors Endurance electric pickup truck (Image Courtesy of: JOHN VOELCKER / CAR AND DRIVER)

To put it bluntly, Car and Driver's overall experience is a positive one for Lordstown - the company is burning through cash with underwhelming production results to date. However, it aims to deliver 50 in 2022, but that is expected to ramp up to 450 units during the first half of 2023.

Lordstown has an interesting design with Endurance, featuring 4 in-wheel hub motor that reduces the number of moving parts. For fleet use, less parts should convert to a lower total cost of ownership. Those motors provide an estimated 440 horsepower, and the truck is interestingly limited to a maximum 75 mph.

A look of the Endurance in action (Image Courtesy of: JOHN VOELCKER / CAR AND DRIVER)
6

A look of the Endurance in action (Image Courtesy of: JOHN VOELCKER / CAR AND DRIVER)

Although Lordstown said the Endurance has a towing capacity up to 8,000 pounds and around 200 miles of driving range - doubters will still wonder what happens to energy usage when the truck is hauling heavier weights. It seems most likely Endurance is destined for the job site or to be used as part of a work fleet - 200 miles estimated range won't do much for consumers.

It's not complete doom and gloom for Lordstown, but the ambitious startup automaker certainly has its work cut out moving forward.

Buy at Amazon

Sorry I'm Late My Car Was Charging Funny EV Electric Car T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2022 at 2:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tweaktown.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.