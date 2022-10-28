Mercedes-AMG unveils Formula 1 edition of the C63 S E PERFORMANCE

Luxury automaker Mercedes-AMG's new C 63 S E Performance model is available in an exclusive F1 Edition. Interested buyers will need to make a purchase sooner rather than later, as it's only available for one year.

Mercedes-AMG didn't make any mechanical changes for the F1 Edition - a 2.0-liter, the 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol-hybrid powertrain provides 671 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1,020 Nm.

The car has a manufacturer alpine grey uni paint finish with foiling on the car flanks that feature the AMG logo with a grey to black color gradient. The F1 Edition has definitely been designed to give the sedan and wagon a visual pop to go along with the superior driving experience.

Matt black painted 20-inch AMG forged wheels use a 5-twin-spoke design with the F1 edition. The AMG Aerodynamics Package was well-researched in the wind tunnel and improves high-speed handling and provides a better dynamic visual impression. The larger front splitter and the spoiler lip on the trunk (for the Saloon) go alongside redesigned trim and an additional diffuser board.

The AMG Night Package I and AMG Night Package II both offer enhancements to the look of the car, with outside mirror housings, beltline trim strip and window border all finished in high-gloss black.

The interior is sporty and luxurious with a black and red color contrast with AMG Performance seats and black nappa leather upholstery - red decorative topstitching and AMG embossed emblems can be found in the front head restraints.

As an added bonus for buyers, Mercedes-AMG will ship a customized AMG Indoor Car Cover with F1 branding. The tear-resistant synthetic fiber fabric and anti-static inner fabric is made of flannel and can protect cars whether parked outside or in the garage.

A price hasn't been confirmed by Mercedes-AMG, but it should be one of the more expensive - if not the most expensive - C-Class available to drivers.