AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' GPUs get Vulcan 1.3 support

AMD will be unveiling their next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture and at least a couple of members of the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card family on November 3, but ahead of that the RDNA 3 GPUs get official Vulkan 1.3 support.

The Vulkan 1.3 specification was unleashed earlier this year in January 2022, supported by all three major GPU vendors: AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. NVIDIA's just-launched GeForce RTX 4090 powered by the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture has support for the latest Vulkan 1.3.3.1 specification, with AMD's new Radeon RX 7000 series and the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture supporting Vulkan 1.3, too.

The conformance list for Vulkan 1.3 has the Intel Arc A-series GPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 and RTX 40 series GPUs, as well as AMD and its upcoming "RDNA 3 sGPU" product family. AMD themselves have confirmed that some of their "undisclosed products" based on the RDNA 3 GPU family have successfully completed Vulkan 1.3.3.1 conformity test suite.

In recent news about AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" series GPUs, AMD has confirmed it will NOT be using the new PCIe Gen5 "12VHPWR" power connector, which has been catching fire and melting NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

As for the Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs themselves, AMD is rumored to unveil two new flagship graphics cards: the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT. Both of these cards will be using the new Navi 31 GPU, and will be direct competitors to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 and upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB.

It all happens on November 3, be sure to tune in!