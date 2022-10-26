Lotus confirms UK/European pricing, specs for the luxury Eletre hyper-SUV

Luxury automaker Lotus has shared confirmed pricing and specifications for its upcoming Eletre luxury hyper-SUV. The Lotus Eletre will be available in three different trims: Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R.

Full pricing details for all three trim models for UK and European markets:

Thousands of interested buyers have already secured deposits to ensure they have an Eletre trim to purchase, according to Lotus.

The Eletre and Eletre S feature 450 kW battery with 603 horsepower single-speed, and a maximum range of 373 miles. The Eletre R trim has an impressive 675 kW battery that supports 905 horsepower in a dual-speed system, though battery life is significantly lower - with only 304 miles supported.

The 0-62 mph time is 4.5 or 2.95 seconds, with the Eletre R able to accelerate faster than the standard Eletre and Eletre S.

The car has an "intelligent cockpit" infotainment system that features a 15.1-inch HD OLED center screen, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity, and a 1,380-watt, 15-speaker KEF Premium Audio sound system.

Lotus said the Eletre will be released in the United Kingdom, Europe, and China first, available in the following colors: galloway green, natron red, stellar black, blossom gray, kaimu gray, and solar yellow. Additional colors are expected at a later date, though Lotus didn't say when.

Here is what Matt Windle, group VP and managing director at Lotus Cars, said in a press statement:

"Confirmation of the pricing and specs of the Lotus Eletre is a key moment in the transformation of Lotus through our Vision80 strategy. We know from media and customer feedback that they're hugely excited by the arrival of this car - indeed, the Eletre has already won awards as 2023's 'most excited to see' new model. Customer deliveries start during the first half of next year."