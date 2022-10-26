All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Lotus confirms UK/European pricing, specs for the luxury Eletre hyper-SUV

Lotus will release the Eletre hyper-SUV in the United Kingdom, Europe, and China first - with a whopping 905 horsepower available in one trim.

Lotus confirms UK/European pricing, specs for the luxury Eletre hyper-SUV
Published Oct 26, 2022 1:49 AM CDT
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Luxury automaker Lotus has shared confirmed pricing and specifications for its upcoming Eletre luxury hyper-SUV. The Lotus Eletre will be available in three different trims: Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R.

Full pricing details for all three trim models for UK and European markets:

Lotus confirms UK/European pricing, specs for the luxury Eletre hyper-SUV 09
4

Thousands of interested buyers have already secured deposits to ensure they have an Eletre trim to purchase, according to Lotus.

The Eletre and Eletre S feature 450 kW battery with 603 horsepower single-speed, and a maximum range of 373 miles. The Eletre R trim has an impressive 675 kW battery that supports 905 horsepower in a dual-speed system, though battery life is significantly lower - with only 304 miles supported.

The 0-62 mph time is 4.5 or 2.95 seconds, with the Eletre R able to accelerate faster than the standard Eletre and Eletre S.

Lotus confirms UK/European pricing, specs for the luxury Eletre hyper-SUV 02
4

The car has an "intelligent cockpit" infotainment system that features a 15.1-inch HD OLED center screen, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity, and a 1,380-watt, 15-speaker KEF Premium Audio sound system.

Lotus said the Eletre will be released in the United Kingdom, Europe, and China first, available in the following colors: galloway green, natron red, stellar black, blossom gray, kaimu gray, and solar yellow. Additional colors are expected at a later date, though Lotus didn't say when.

Lotus confirms UK/European pricing, specs for the luxury Eletre hyper-SUV 03
4

Here is what Matt Windle, group VP and managing director at Lotus Cars, said in a press statement:

"Confirmation of the pricing and specs of the Lotus Eletre is a key moment in the transformation of Lotus through our Vision80 strategy. We know from media and customer feedback that they're hugely excited by the arrival of this car - indeed, the Eletre has already won awards as 2023's 'most excited to see' new model. Customer deliveries start during the first half of next year."

Buy at Amazon

Lotus Cars Logo Pin

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/26/2022 at 1:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:media.lotuscars.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.