Hellena Taylor admits she was offered more than $4,000 for Bayonetta 3 role

Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor admits she was offered $15,000 to portray the heroine witch in the third game, not the $4,000 rate she had originally said.

A bit ago, Bayonetta's Hellena Taylor issued allegations of unfair pay against PlatinumGames and Nintendo. Taylor had released three videos on Twitter that alleged PlatinumGames offered her $4,000 US dollars as a "final offer to do the whole game as a buyout flat rate." Taylor had strongly-worded responses and called on fans to boycott Bayonetta 3.

Shortly after the claims were made, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier uncovered the full story: Taylor was actually offered $15,000 to lend her voice in Bayonetta 3. Now the voice actress has amended her statement, agreeing with the figures provided in the Bloomberg report.

As it turns out, Taylor's $4,000 figure wasn't for the entire game. After Taylor declined to act in the full game for the aforementioned rate, PlatinumGames wanted to pay Hellena Taylor $4,000 for a cameo appearance in Bayonetta 3.

Taylor's claims were taken quite seriously by the games industry and her videos kicked off widespread controversy. In the videos, Taylor claimed that she suffered from anxiety and depression due to the low pay offer.

Below we have a transcription of both Taylor's original and new statements:

Original Statements - October 15

"I would like to explain to you why I didn't voice Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3. The Bayonetta franchise made an approximated $450 million dollars. That's not including merchandise. "As an actor, I trained for a total of 7.5 years, three years at the London Academy of Musical Dramatic Arts Lambda, and 4.5 years with the legendary Larry Moss in Los Angeles. "And what did they think this was worth? What did they offer to pay me? The final offer was, to do the whole game as a buyout flat rate was $4,000 US dollars. This an insult to me. The amount of time that I took to work on my talent and everything that I have given to this game and to the fans. I am asking the fans to boycott this game and instead spend the money donating to charity. "I didn't want the world. I didn't ask too much. I was just asking for a decent, dignified, living wage. What they did was legal, and it was immoral. "I understand that boycotting this game is a personal choice and there are those that won't, and that's fine. But if you're someone who cares about people, who cares about the world around you, who cares about who gets hurt with these financial decisions, then I urge you to boycott this game. "I decided to do it to stand up in solidarity with all the people all over the world who do not get paid properly for their talents. Fat cat licks cream off the top and leave us the rotten crumbs. "This is not right. It is not acceptable. It impacts mental health. Because of it, I have suffered from depression and anxiety. I worried that I was going to be on the streets. That terrified my so much that once I was suicidal. I am not afraid of a non-disclosure agreement. I can't even afford to buy a car. What are they going to do, take my clothes? Good luck to them. "Bayonetta always stands up for those with less power and stands up for what is right. And in doing this, you stand with her."

New Statements - October 24