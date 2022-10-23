All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mitsubishi shows off slick XFC Concept destined for Southeast Asia

Mitsubishi will show off its XFC Concept SUV during the Vietnam Motor Show later this month - and won't be available in North America.

Mitsubishi shows off slick XFC Concept destined for Southeast Asia
Published Oct 23, 2022 5:11 PM CDT
Japanese automaker Mitsubishi presented its XFC Concept compact SUV at an event in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The car will be available in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN): Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The concept vehicle isn't a replacement for the Mitsubishi ASX, which is in European markets as a rebadged Renault Captur.

Mitsubishi included front panel straight lines and a spacious interior paired with a large trunk. It's noticeably more sculpted than what the Japanese automaker does with current car designs.

No details regarding all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, though Mitsubishi said the concept will be able to handle all weather terrains.

Here is what Takao Kato, president and CEO at Mitsubishi, had to say:

"We will launch the new compact SUV sequentially in the ASEAN markets including Vietnam in fiscal year 2023. In the future, we plan to add an electrified variant to the lineup and to also roll it out in regions outside ASEAN. We hope to grow the model from a vehicle for the ASEAN market to a global strategic vehicle, making it a core model like the sales-leading Xpander crossover MPV."

Two aligned horizontal displays will display vehicle speed and other information alongside an infotainment screen.

Not much is known about the Mitsubishi XFC Concept at the moment. The car will be on display during Vietnam Motor Show 2022, scheduled to take place later this month.

Mitsubishi has a declining presence in the US market, but still has a strong influence across Asia. Automakers are expanding their EV efforts, though it remains to be seen if Mitsubishi is overly interested. It's a shame that Mitsubishi doesn't have public plans to bring the XFC Concept to the US - it looks like a vehicle design that could do well in North America.

