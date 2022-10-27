All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Renault intros the 4ever Trophy, a full-electric SUV expected in 2025

The Renault 4ever Trophy electric SUV was introduced during the Paris auto show - and interested customers have to wait until 2025.

Published Oct 27, 2022 9:08 AM CDT
French automaker Renault recently showed off the Renault 4Ever Trophy full-electric SUV that is still a couple of years away from the open market. The publicly available production version is expected for release sometime in 2025.

The original Renault 4, also dubbed the 4L, was a small economy car that was manufactured from 1961 until 1994. Needless to say, the car market has undergone just a bit of technological advancement since 1994, and Renault hopes to impress consumers with its EV SUV. The electric compact SUV will be built in France and assembled on the CMF-BEV platform for B-segment EVs.

The 4EVER Trophy has a cube-shaped upper silhouette that features rounded corners - and should be rather nostalgic for fans of the older Renault 4. The hatchback was added to provide a more spacious interior able to provide multipurpose functionality. Drivers can expect round matrix LED headlamps blended into the bare sides and wings that cover the wheel arches - Renault was careful to design every side and edge on the vehicle to be honed and exact.

Renault wants drivers to be able to off-road and explore rugged environments, with the 4EVER Trophy expected to have 19-inch wheels with built-in tire inflators, massive bodywork shields, and high clearance.

In other Renault news, the company recently said its sales rose to $9.57 billion during Q3 - the price increases successfully offset a dip in car sales. Similar to other automakers, the French company is battling a global semiconductor shortage and supply chain bottlenecks that are expected to ease slightly in 2023. Renault rolled out EV plans back in 2012, and wants to ideally situate itself as a premier EV automaker moving forward - a potentially uphill battle with car companies scrambling to the growing market.

NEWS SOURCE:renaultgroup.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

