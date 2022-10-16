All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Konami will finally reveal a new Silent Hill game next week

It's officially happening: Konami confirms the next Silent Hill will be revealed next week, could be Bloober Team's new horror project The Short Message.

Konami will finally reveal a new Silent Hill game next week
Published Oct 16, 2022 5:28 PM CDT
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

It's officially happening: Konami has confirmed the next Silent Hill game will be revealed next week on October 19 at 5PM EST.

Konami today announced that it will reveal the "latest updates for the Silent Hill series" next Wednesday, Predictably, the internet went into a meltdown over this news.

Fans have been waiting years for a new Silent Hill game, and rumor has it there are as many as three projects in the works including a Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team, a new game called The Short Message, and an episode game from Annapurna Interactive.

Silent Hill The Short Message was recently rated by the Korean entertainment ratings board.

There were also nebulous rumors that Sony was funding two new Silent Hill games including a reboot and a remake. There were early plans to potentially revive Silent Hills, which was cancelled in 2015, and get Hideo Kojima back onto the project. Rumblings said that original Silent Hill creator Kiichiro Toyama would lead the reboot project and other series vets like creative designer Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka would be involved too.

Whatever the case may be we'll finally have actual answers soon and the rumor mill will finally be put to rest...for now.

Dusk Golem, who has a close ear to Konami's going-ons, says that The Short Message will be released as a playable teaser sometime soon.

After years of speculation, rumors, and waiting, Konami is finally delivering on its promise to revive fan-favorite franchises for the modern gaming world.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

