All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Russian nuclear submarine with 'doomsday weapon' has just disappeared

Russia's nuclear submarine has disappeared, with its 'doomsday weapon' capable of repotedly creating a 1600-foot 'radioactive tsunami'.

Russian nuclear submarine with 'doomsday weapon' has just disappeared
Published Oct 3, 2022 10:11 PM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

North Korea reportedly fired a missile over Japan a few hours ago, and now Russia's flagship nuclear-powered submarine with its "doomsday weapon" have "gone missing". An entire submarine, in 2022, is missing.

NATO has reportedly warned members that the nuclear-powered submarine isn't in its White Sea base, where it has been sitting active since July. Officials are now warning (fear-mongering, blame-shifting) that Russia will use its Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine and its doomsday weapon "Poseidon".

Russian nuclear submarine with 'doomsday weapon' has just disappeared 07 | TweakTown.com
3

Poseiden is a next-gen weapon system that has a drone carrying a nuclear bomb, with Italian media reporting that a 1600-foot "radioactive tsunami" would be the result of the doomsday weapon being used. The drone would drop the bomb at a depth of 1 kilometer near a coastal city, where a gigantic 1600-foot wave would smash the coast, irradiating it, and the environment, and killing untold amounts of people in the process.

US officials are always ready with quotes for these times, with "strategic intelligence expert" -- oh and the author of "Putin's Playbook" it seems -- Rebekah Koffler, said that Russia would only use these weapons as a last resort "in the event that Russia and the US are in a direct kinetic war and Russia is long".

Sooo... what weapon would the much-more-advanced US military have in its arsenal? Rods from God? MKULTRA 2.0? Anti-matter bombs? Because we all know the US isn't sitting there scared of Russia without any of their own "doomsday weapons". Koffler added that the "doomsday weapon" on board the nuclear submarine most likely won't be operational until 2027.

Buy at Amazon

The Hunt For Red October

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/3/2022 at 10:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:foxnews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.