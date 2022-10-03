Russian nuclear submarine with 'doomsday weapon' has just disappeared

North Korea reportedly fired a missile over Japan a few hours ago, and now Russia's flagship nuclear-powered submarine with its "doomsday weapon" have "gone missing". An entire submarine, in 2022, is missing.

NATO has reportedly warned members that the nuclear-powered submarine isn't in its White Sea base, where it has been sitting active since July. Officials are now warning (fear-mongering, blame-shifting) that Russia will use its Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine and its doomsday weapon "Poseidon".

Poseiden is a next-gen weapon system that has a drone carrying a nuclear bomb, with Italian media reporting that a 1600-foot "radioactive tsunami" would be the result of the doomsday weapon being used. The drone would drop the bomb at a depth of 1 kilometer near a coastal city, where a gigantic 1600-foot wave would smash the coast, irradiating it, and the environment, and killing untold amounts of people in the process.

US officials are always ready with quotes for these times, with "strategic intelligence expert" -- oh and the author of "Putin's Playbook" it seems -- Rebekah Koffler, said that Russia would only use these weapons as a last resort "in the event that Russia and the US are in a direct kinetic war and Russia is long".

Sooo... what weapon would the much-more-advanced US military have in its arsenal? Rods from God? MKULTRA 2.0? Anti-matter bombs? Because we all know the US isn't sitting there scared of Russia without any of their own "doomsday weapons". Koffler added that the "doomsday weapon" on board the nuclear submarine most likely won't be operational until 2027.