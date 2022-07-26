All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
World's largest 'doomsday' submarine delivered to Russian navy

The world's longest-known submarine, the nuclear-powered Belgorod, was finally delivered to the Russian Navy on July 8th, 2022.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 6:21 AM CDT
The Russian Navy received the massive new nuclear-powered submarine from Sevmash Shipyard, Russia's largest shipbuilder.

World's largest 'doomsday' submarine delivered to Russian navy
Named the Belgorod, it is the world's longest known submarine and is a modified version of Russia's Oscar II class of submarines. Construction began in December 2012 on what was known as Project 09852, culminating in the 184-meter-long (608 feet) submarine that was received by the Russian Navy on July 8th, 2022. According to the state-run Russian News Agency TASS, Belgorod will carry Russia's new nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedoes.

"This nuclear 'mega torpedo' is unique in the history of the world ... Poseidon is an 'Intercontinental Nuclear-Powered Nuclear-Armed Autonomous Torpedo'. It is a giant torpedo which can hit coastal cities with devastating results. Compared to an intercontinental ballistic missile it is very slow, but possibly unstoppable," wrote H. I. Sutton, American submarine expert, on his website Covert Shores.

World's largest 'doomsday' submarine delivered to Russian navy 02 | TweakTown.com

Belgorod will have the capacity for up to eight Poseidons, according to a report by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS). However, some experts estimate the true capacity is closer to six. The nuclear-powered torpedoes are expected to have a diameter of two meters (6.5 feet) and more than 20 meters (65 feet) long, making Poseidon "the largest torpedo ever developed in any country," and "thirty times the size of a regular 'heavyweight' torpedo" according to Sutton.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, edition.cnn.com, en.wikipedia.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

