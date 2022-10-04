All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
YouTube to annex 4K video quality to YouTube Premium users only

YouTube has begun asking users to pay for YouTube Premium to watch videos in 4K quality, according to multiple screenshots of YouTube's user interface.

Published Oct 4, 2022 2:44 AM CDT
1 minute & 56 seconds read time

YouTube seems to be moving toward forcing its users to pay for YouTube Premium to watch videos in 4K quality.

Reports from Mac Rumors and Engadget reveal screenshots taken by users and posted to social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. These screenshots showcase YouTube's user interface asking viewers to upgrade their account to YouTube Premium to watch videos in 3840x2160 (4K) quality. It should be noted that as of reporting, there has been no official word from YouTube on this change or what region/s this change will be rolled out to if it ever comes to fruition.

Additionally, YouTube hasn't said if this is just a test, or if the new paywall will be rolled out across its entire platform. If the change is rolled out across the entire platform, users will be required to pay $12 per month, or $120 per year, to view videos in 4K quality.

While the majority of YouTube users view their videos in 1920x1080 (1080p) and below, there is still a large portion of users that enjoy watching their videos in extremely high quality. YouTube would force these users to upgrade to enjoy the quality, much like typical streaming service subscriptions such as Stan or Netflix, which charge more per month for upgraded quality.

2

By doing this, YouTube would acquire many more subscribers to its Premium service, which it only stated early last month, has amassed more than 50 million paying customers across YouTube Premium and Music. The massive 50 million paying customers milestone was achieved only a year and a half after the company announced it reached 20 million. Furthermore, YouTube Music chief Lyor Cohen claimed that YouTube Music is the "fastest growing" music subscription service on the market.

According to Cohen, YouTube Music has seen significant growth across multiple markets, with the YouTube Music chief pointing to "impressive growth" in Brazil, India, Japan, Russia, and South Korea.

In other news, the US military has copped flack for dumping raw sewage into Hawaiian waters only days after receiving a nearly $9 million fine from the Department of Health for contaminating Hawaii's waters with fecal bacteria. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the link below.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

