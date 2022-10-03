All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock B650E Taichi mid-range mobo: DDR5, PCIe 5.0 GPU + SSD in E-ATX

ASRock's upcoming mid-range B650E motherboards teased, the new B650E Taichi is a mid-range E-ATX beast with DDR5, PCIe 5.0 GPU + SSD support for Zen 4.

Published Oct 3, 2022 6:29 PM CDT
ASRock's new mid-range B650 motherboards have leaked, with the new flagship ASRock B650E Taichi smiling for the leaker camera in all its... uh... E-ATX form factor glory.

The new ASRock B650E Taichi motherboard is a bigger E-ATX motherboard with 24+2+1 VRM phase design and the new AMD AM5 socket, while the current-gen B550E Taichi from ASRock has a 16 phase (14+2) design and comes in a regular ATX form factor.

We've got 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for a new graphics card, as well as 1 x Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 SSD capable) slot, and then 2 x Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 SSD capable) and 4 x SATA3 for storage. ASRock injects some super-speed connectivity onto the back of the B650 Taichi motherboard with 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 Type-C, multiple USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 10 x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, and 4 x front USB 2.0 ports.

The "mid-range" ASRock B650E Taichi motherboard is powered by 2 x 8-pin EPS power connectors, which is identical to the current-gen B550 Taichi with its dual 8-pin EPS power connectors. We do also have Killer E3100 2.5G enthusiast-grade ethernet, joined by Killer AX1675 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The ASRock B650 Taichi motherboard is fully loaded, with a high-end feature set on what should be a much cheaper motherboard.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

