ASRock B650E Taichi mid-range mobo: DDR5, PCIe 5.0 GPU + SSD in E-ATX

ASRock's new mid-range B650 motherboards have leaked, with the new flagship ASRock B650E Taichi smiling for the leaker camera in all its... uh... E-ATX form factor glory.

The new ASRock B650E Taichi motherboard is a bigger E-ATX motherboard with 24+2+1 VRM phase design and the new AMD AM5 socket, while the current-gen B550E Taichi from ASRock has a 16 phase (14+2) design and comes in a regular ATX form factor.

We've got 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for a new graphics card, as well as 1 x Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 SSD capable) slot, and then 2 x Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 SSD capable) and 4 x SATA3 for storage. ASRock injects some super-speed connectivity onto the back of the B650 Taichi motherboard with 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 Type-C, multiple USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 10 x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, and 4 x front USB 2.0 ports.

The "mid-range" ASRock B650E Taichi motherboard is powered by 2 x 8-pin EPS power connectors, which is identical to the current-gen B550 Taichi with its dual 8-pin EPS power connectors. We do also have Killer E3100 2.5G enthusiast-grade ethernet, joined by Killer AX1675 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The ASRock B650 Taichi motherboard is fully loaded, with a high-end feature set on what should be a much cheaper motherboard.