US intelligence posts new logo containing a UFO, was quickly removed

A US intelligence agency has pulled down its newly updated logo as it realized it contained a depiction of a UFO, or more accurately, an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

As reported by CyberScoop, the US intelligence agency is the main aviation component and is called the National Intelligence Manager for the Air Domain, which serves under the Director of National Intelligence as its principal adviser on air domain issues. The US intelligence agency, also called NIM-Aviation, is the leading intelligence community in the analysis, identification, and integration of intelligence within the air domain. The report revealed that NIM-Aviation changed its official seal to an image that showcased a Russian fighter jet and a UFO.

When the public caught wind of this change, many believed it was a joke of some kind, that was until a spokesperson for the National Intelligence Manager for the Air Domain informed Cyberscoop that it had mistakenly posted an unofficial and incorrect logo. It's not known when the logo was first updated but reports indicate that it may have been posted as early as Saturday night as ufologist Jeremy Corbell tweeted out, "Not a bad new logo for the National Intelligence Manager for Aviation. A Lazar UFO in the official seal? Hahahhahaha. Radical. I still can't believe they did this".

NIM-Aviation "erroneously posted an unofficial and incorrect logo," said the spokesperson.

3

Some members of the military community site called Sandboxx claimed that the red plane seen in the image was a depiction of the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 Felon, while others debated that it was a simple Adobe Stock image. Furthermore, one user of the military community site said that it wasn't that usual for government agencies around the world to accidentally use images of foreign vehicles in logos, but considering that the US intelligence agency in question is leading in aviation, it seems a mistake of this caliber would be unlikely.

The topic of UFOs has frequented the news recently, with reports even coming out of Ukraine claiming that dozens of objects that are being observed in the airspace can't be scientifically identified as known natural phenomena. Additionally, Ukraine claims that the researchers observing the objects can't extrapolate a clear nature, but "we see them everywhere". The researchers split these objects into two categories, phantom, and cosmic UFOs. These objects measured between 10 and 40 feet wide.