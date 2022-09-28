All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new GeForce 517.48 drivers are Game Ready for Overwatch 2

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 517.48 WHQL drivers are Game Ready for Overwatch 2, with Blizzard launching the game on October 4, you'll be ready.

Published Sep 28, 2022 12:04 AM CDT
NVIDIA has just published its new GeForce Game Ready 517.48 WHQL drivers which have the best day-0 gaming experience for Overwatch 2, which launches on October 4.

The new GeForce Game Ready 517.48 WHQL drivers will not only be ready for Blizzard's controversial Overwatch 2 launch, but they also include NVIDIA DLSS support for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We've recently seen NVIDIA show off its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with Overwatch 2, running the game at 1440p at 360FPS+ with parts of the game that were pushing over 500FPS+ which is more than impressive.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is so powerful it can run Overwatch 2 at 400FPS, with NVIDIA requesting Blizzard boost the frame cap of Overwatch 2 from 400FPS to 600FPS... and now there's some day-0 support for the game. NVIDIA DLSS performance in Microsoft Flight Simulator on the new GeForce RTX 4090 is 2x faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, so DLSS being added to the new GeForce Game Ready 517.48 WHQL drivers makes sense.

We should expect this to be the last, or second-last GeForce GPU drivers released before we get to the next driver set that will support NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card launches October 12, so we only have two weeks left. Not far now, folks.

You can read more, and download the new GeForce Game Ready 517.48 WHQL drivers right here (788MB download).

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

