MSI's new MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard, a mobo built for a Gamer God

MSI's new flagship MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard has just been detailed, along with a family of Z790 motherboards ready for Intel's newly-launched 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" processors.

The new MSI MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard features a beefed-up 26+2 DRPS CPU power phase design with 105A SPS, ready with an all-new next-generation VRM cooling design from MSI. The company is rolling out its flagship Z790 motherboard with an all-aluminum cover under a Wavy Fin Array design, a U-shaped VRM heat sink with Direct Touch Cross heat pipe that provides additional cooling with 7W/mk Thermal Pads with Choke Pads.

MSI has Lightning Gen 5.0 PCIe slots and Gen 5 M.2 SSD support, which offers up to 128GB/sec of bandwidth if you've got a slew of PCIe 5.0 SSDs ready. MSI's new MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard features the company's new patented Screwless M.2 Shield Frozr with Magnetic for the ultimate ease of installation.

We heard it through rumors, but now it's confirmed: MSI ships its new flagship MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard with the M-Vision dashboard, upgraded to a larger 4.5-inch display (the previous M-Vision dashboard had a 3.5-inch display). MSI has also increased the touch capacitive area on the new M-Vision dashboard, too.

Inside of that new MSI MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard, you'll want to install Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU that offers 24 cores (8P+16E) at up to 5.8GHz, but there is a new 6.0GHz SKU coming in early 2023 in limited volumes (something Intel announced during its Innovation event when it unveiled the new Raptor Lake CPUs). That bad boy will go perfectly into MSI's new MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard.

A godlike CPU with a MSI MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard only seems fair, but it's not the only beasty new Z790 motherboard on the block today, with EVGA unveiling its monster new Z790 DARK KINGPIN and Z790 CLASSIFIED motherboards. EVGA's newly-announced Z790 DARK KINGPIN is the main competitor to the MSI MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard, so I'm sure we'll see the battle of the Z790 motherboards over the coming months.